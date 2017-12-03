I felt unbeatable - De Gea reflects on Emirates heroics

David de Gea felt "unbeatable" during his incredible performance in Manchester United's 3-1 win at Arsenal on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho's men produced a fine counter-attacking display, as two goals from Jesse Lingard and another from Antonio Valencia secured a valuable victory in London, in spite of Paul Pogba's sending off.

On another day the scoreline could have been significantly different, however, as Arsenal created a host of chances.

Unluckily for them, they came up against a De Gea at the very top of his game, with the Spain international levelling a Premier League record of 14 saves in a single match.

@D_DeGea made 14 saves against Arsenal, the joint-most by a goalkeeper in a single #PL match alongside Tim Krul & Vito Mannone#ARSMUN @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/GptDYx7cce — Premier League (@premierleague) December 2, 2017

When asked if he felt unbeatable, De Gea told MUTV: "Sometimes, you just start a game with a really good save, with a good feeling, you feel that [unbeatable].

"But we started the game really well, we scored two important goals and it's true that we lost a bit of a control of the game after, but it was a good performance."

De Gea was also of the opinion that United actually looked more solid after Pogba's dismissal in the 74th minute.

"We probably defended better after Paul was sent off," he said.

"We defended very well, I don't think they created many chances after that, so the three points stayed with us.

"It was a brilliant performance from the team, defensively and on the counter-attack we killed them, so we're really happy with the three points."