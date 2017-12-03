Heynckes yet to sign Bayern contract

Jupp Heynckes has revitalised Bayern Munich since replacing Carlo Ancelotti in September but the 72-year-old still hasn't signed his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Heynckes returned for his fourth spell in charge of Bayern - a short-term deal that will expire at the end of the season - after Paris Saint-Germain had inflicted a 3-0 Champions League defeat on Ancelotti's side.

As well as European humiliation, Bayern were also third in the Bundesliga, trailing then leaders Borussia Dortmund by three points.

Since re-employing Heynckes their fortunes have been transformed. Bayern have won nine out of 11 matches in all competitions – only dropping points against Borussia Monchengladbach, and drawing with RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal before advancing on penalties.

As a result Bayern now top the league table by six points and have booked their place in the Champions League knockout stages.

Despite the progress made under Heynckes he remains without an official contract with the club, but only because he hasn't found the opportunity to put pen to paper.

Speaking to fan club Rollwagerl 93 on Sunday, he said: "We don't have a contract yet.

"Mr Dreesen [Bayern's finance CEO] always urges me to come around to sign my contract. But I haven't had time so far."