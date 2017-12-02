West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 0: Familiar woes for Baggies despite Pardew´s presence

Alan Pardew was unable to inspire West Brom to a first Premier League win since August as his new side were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace at The Hawthorns.

Pardew, who had been out of management since being sacked by Palace 12 months ago, will be pleased with his side's endeavour against his former club, but was left to rue some wayward finishing.

Hal Robson-Kanu squandered a clear opening early on, while Jay Rodriguez was denied by Julian Speroni shortly after the interval after being put clear through.

A point lifts Roy Hodgson's side off the bottom of the table, while the Baggies sit just three precarious points above the drop zone.

Palace's failure to score, however, means they have now gone 10 top-flight away games without finding the net – the first team to do so since Manchester City in 1950.

Palace's plans were thrown into disarray before the game had even started when Wayne Hennessey suffered a back spasm in the warm-up and had to pull out.

His replacement Speroni almost had to pick the ball out of his net after eight minutes, but Robson-Kanu slipped as he met Kieran Gibbs' cross and hooked his half-volley narrowly over the Argentinian's crossbar.

Wilfried Zaha then twice went close for the visitors. First, his effort from an acute angle was parried into the side netting by Ben Foster and then moments later his dangerous drive from the edge of the area was deflected just wide by Jonny Evans.

Jake Livermore sent a powerful effort past Speroni's post before Christian Benteke had two golden opportunities to break the deadlock just before the break.

After powering through the Baggies' backline, the Belgian saw his clipped shot thwarted by the onrushing Foster and then headed straight at the goalkeeper after rising highest to meet the resulting corner.

The hosts started the second half in menacing mood and should have been ahead after 55 minutes, but Speroni blocked Rodriguez's effort after the Albion striker had breezed past Mamadou Sakho.

Robson-Kanu shot straight at Speroni after being played through with 20 minutes remaining as Pardew's side continued to look the more threatening.

Salomon Rondon almost snatched a priceless win eight minutes from time, but his glancing header fizzed agonisingly wide of Speroni's right post as Pardew had to make do with a point.

Key Opta stats:

- Alan Pardew became the fifth manager to take charge of at least five different Premier League clubs. Indeed, Pardew has won three and drawn two of his opening games with his five sides.

- Crystal Palace are the first Premier League team to fail to score in 10 consecutive away games (D2 L8).

- The Eagles are the first English top-flight team to go 10 away games in a row without a goal since Man City in 1950 (12 games).

- West Brom attempted 20 shots versus Crystal Palace, their highest shot tally in a Premier League game since December 2015 versus Newcastle (22).

- Crystal Palace have kept consecutive away Premier League clean sheets for the first time since January 2015.



- The Baggies have picked up just 32 points from their 34 Premier League games in 2017 (W7 D11 L16), the fewest total of any PL side to appear in the last two seasons.