Related

Article

Roma hand Manolas new deal

2 December 2017 14:35

Kostas Manolas has signed a new contract with Roma, pledging his future to the Serie A club until June 2022.

The Greece defender, who arrived from Olympiacos in 2014, has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all reported to hold an interest in the centre-back.

However, the 26-year-old now appears set to remain in Italy for the foreseeable future after penning a three-year extension with his current employers.

"I am very happy to sign this extension," Manolas told Roma's official website.

"I wanted to stay, the club wanted me to stay, and we were able to reach an agreement.

"I'm ready to do the best I can, as I always have, for this team. I want to win something with this club."

Roma were always determined to keep hold of a key player who has made 144 appearances for the club, according to sporting director Monchi.

"We are very pleased with this contract extension," Monchi said.

"Both the player and the club wanted to reach an agreement, and now we will go forward together, aiming for some important targets."

Sponsored links

Saturday 2 December

16:56 Hazard enjoying Chelsea role, says Conte
16:48 Juventus remain favourites - Spalletti stays calm as Inter focus on top-four finish
16:21 World Cup the stage for Kane to shine, says Southgate
16:14 Juventus lose Howedes until 2018
16:12 It´s instinct – Chelsea hero Hazard explains Panenka penalty
16:10 Stoichkov expects Mbappe and Dembele to succeed Messi, Ronaldo
15:47 We are our own biggest enemy – Low
15:21 Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 1: Hazard double completes champions´ comeback
14:56 Barcelona 2 Celta Vigo 2: Wasteful hosts drop first points at home in a year
14:50 Giroud – England are afraid of France
14:35 Roma hand Manolas new deal
14:11 Manchester City will have a blip, Milner claims
14:03 Southgate: Exciting Alli and England creators can hurt Belgium
13:46 A-League Review: Melbourne City end poor run with late winner
13:45 Manchester City have weaknesses - Moyes
13:45 Lippi: World Cup without Italy and Netherlands is not complete
12:45 Ibra does not test - Zlatan rejected Arsenal trial
12:39 Mahrez frustrated by Leicester´s secrecy in transfer saga
11:19 I was a big Arsenal fan, admits Pogba
10:30 Ronaldo is extraordinary, but Messi is the best – Sampaoli
08:28 Sampaoli dreaming of Messi-Neymar World Cup final
06:08 Ozil to Man United? Mourinho refuses to rule out signing Arsenal star
05:18 Napoli dominated Juventus in every conceivable way, says Sarri
03:50 Argentina will be very strong at World Cup – Sampaoli dismisses Maradona criticism
02:38 Portugal, Spain favourites but Santos wary of Morocco and Iran
01:17 Higuain explains his celebration: I was looking for De Laurentiis
00:34 Championship Review: Happy birthday for Warnock as Cardiff close in on Wolves
00:27 Portugal more than ´one of the best´ Ronaldo, says Lopetegui

Friday 1 December

23:55 Porto 0 Benfica 0: Dragoes joined by Sporting at summit after controversial draw
23:53 Napoli still Scudetto favourites - Allegri
23:20 Tite: Brazil preparing like we´re facing Spain or England
23:11 Juventus´ scoring streak sets new Serie A record
22:47 Napoli 0 Juventus 1: Higuain hands boost to title defence against former club
22:19 Heynckes confirms Muller will start for Bayern against Hannover
21:47 Emery reiterates call for better Neymar protection from refs
21:32 World Cup 2018: Group by group analysis E-H
21:20 World Cup 2018: Group-by-group analysis A-D
20:53 Guardiola open to new Man City deal for ´amazing´ Sterling
20:07 World Cup 2018: A titanic Iberian tussle highlights the five best group games
19:39 World Cup 2018: Opta make Brazil favourites for glory in Russia
19:13 World Cup 2018: No added nerves for Low & favourites Germany
18:39 World Cup 2018: Rakitic ready to rumble with Messi in Croatia v Argentina
18:33 World Cup 2018: Deschamps earmarks Argentina as potential France threat
18:27 World Cup 2018: Southgate warns against England writing off Tunisia & Panama
18:12 World Cup 2018: Day-by-day schedule
18:11 World Cup 2018: Belgium boss Martinez counting on experience to down Three Lions
18:02 World Cup 2018: Neuer and Germany wary of Italy-conquering Swedes
17:27 World Cup 2018: Germany start against Mexico as Russia face Saudi Arabia in big kick-off
16:59 World Cup 2018: Draw in full
16:34 Mourinho channels Borg to keep Manchester United on track
16:07 I can´t control myself - Guardiola regrets Redmond pep talk
16:04 Rangnick rejects Werner to Madrid speculation
15:53 Handanovic pens new Inter deal to 2021
15:32 Matip blow for Liverpool ahead of Brighton trip
15:24 Conte to curb behaviour, ask players to speak to officials instead
15:12 Ronaldo will win fifth Ballon d´Or and deserves it - Zidane
15:02 Matic travelling for Arsenal clash but Jones, Bailly, Fellaini out
14:52 Salah-Suarez Liverpool comparisons are for newspapers and social media - Klopp
14:20 The numbers don´t lie - Gameiro helps Griezmann flourish, says Simeone
14:18 Hasenhuttl rules himself out of Bayern contention
13:42 Coutinho rumours of no interest to Valverde
13:37 Guardiola asked to explain Redmond incident by FA
13:21 Bale sidelined again as Zidane refuses to risk Madrid star
13:10 Kepa a good goalkeeper but Navas is the best – Zidane
12:39 Pogba: Germany want revenge over France
11:49 Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 1: Bobo haunts Reds again
11:25 Pogba won´t fight Young for Manchester United free-kick duties
10:44 How do you stop Neymar? Bite him! – Domenech
10:18 Lewandowski: Messi, Ronaldo once-in-a-century talents
09:24 Southgate has ´massive sympathy´ for Mourinho over Jones row
07:49 Shandong Luneng part with Magath
06:41 Seattle Sounders 3 Houston Dynamo 0 (5-0 agg): MLS champs through to successive final
03:53 Pardew seeks assurances from Man City and Arsenal target Evans
02:52 Neymar and Brazil targeting World Cup glory at Russia 2018
00:24 Bayern have no backup for Lewandowski – Muller

Thursday 30 November

21:36 He was aggressive but complimentary – Redmond corroborates Guardiola claims
20:44 Pochettino defends out-of-sorts Alli
20:15 Allardyce seduced by Everton´s ambition
19:39 Conte charged with misconduct after dismissal against Swansea
19:14 Mandzukic, Howedes out of Napoli showdown
19:00 BREAKING NEWS: Everton appoint Allardyce on 18-month deal
18:42 Mascherano to learn from Liverpool exit as Barca stay nears end
18:17 Jemez passes on chance to succeed Ayestaran at Las Palmas
17:52 David Silva: Manchester City´s assist king in numbers
17:27 Of course I believe – Bosz snaps at question about Dortmund future
17:18 England have nothing to fear in World Cup draw, says Hodgson
16:33 Turn the page - Pochettino book no excuse for Tottenham
15:06 Silva signs new Manchester City contract
14:14 Dakar Rally-bound Villas-Boas leaves Shanghai SIPG
14:01 Allegri wary of risking Higuain against Napoli
14:01 Navas defiant amid Kepa to Real Madrid talk
13:36 Wenger not waiting for Mourinho´s parked bus
12:43 Wenger admits Cazorla setback is ´disastrous´
11:56 No problem in Russia - Kanchelskis backs World Cup hosts
10:42 Madrid target Icardi ´worth €200m´
09:41 PSG goalkeeper Trapp fears for Germany World Cup place
09:00 World Cup 2018: Countdown to heat up after Kremlin draw
06:08 Tevez will decide whether he stays or goes, insist Shanghai Shenhua
05:55 Simeone lauds ´quality´ Torres after two-goal display
03:41 Toronto FC 1 Columbus Crew 0 (1-0 agg): Altidore fires hosts into consecutive MLS Cup finals
02:46 Lanus 1 Gremio 2 (1-3 agg): Brazilians end 22-year wait for third Libertadores crown
02:38 Belief key to Sterling success as Guardiola laughs at ´crazy´ Mendy
01:02 Emery: I have nothing to say to Di Maria
01:01 Conte apologises to officials after being sent off in Chelsea win
00:43 Howe slams ´poor´ Bournemouth in Burnley defeat
00:34 Valverde ´not worried´ by struggling Deulofeu
00:33 Mignolet ´clearly´ should have been dismissed, says Stoke boss Hughes
00:22 Sanches isn´t showing his talent - Clement
00:12 Rooney: West Ham strike could be my best ever goal

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
2 Juventus 15 +27 37
3 Internazionale 14 +18 36
4 Roma 14 +17 34
5 Lazio 13 +18 29
6 Sampdoria 13 +9 26

Facebook