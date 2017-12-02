Pogba to miss Manchester derby after Arsenal red card

Paul Pogba will be suspended for the Manchester derby after being sent off in Manchester United's Premier League match at Arsenal on Saturday.

United led 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium when Pogba - who earlier set up Jesse Lingard brilliantly for his side's third goal - lost control of the ball.

Stretching to recover possession, Pogba arrived late to a challenge with Hector Bellerin, the France international coming down hard on the right-back's leg with the studs of his boot.

Referee Andre Marriner took his time to come to a decision but was left with little choice but to show the red card, Pogba being dismissed for the first time in a Premier League match.

74' - Red card. Pogba is sent off for a foul on Bellerin. #MUFC #ARSMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 2, 2017

Pogba faces a three-match ban - although United may appeal - which would rule him out of games against Manchester City, West Brom and Bournemouth.

The club-record signing may also face further punishment after sarcastically applauding the decision to send him off as he left the field.

Pogba's last league red card came in a Serie A match, when he was playing for Juventus against Palermo, in May 2013.

United could also be without midfielders Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini for the December 10 meeting with rivals City.