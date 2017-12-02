Riyad Mahrez was left frustrated by Leicester City "blocking stuff behind the scenes" when he wanted to leave the club.
The Algeria winger was persuaded to remain at Leicester after their Premier League triumph, but he failed to recapture his scintillating form from that campaign last season.
Mahrez felt it was time to move on during the close season and handed in a transfer request in an attempt to secure a move, with Roma strongly linked with him.
But it never materialised, with Mahrez adamant that Leicester were not telling him the whole story with regards to trying to sell him, convinced the club were "blocking" potential transfers.
"I wanted to be transparent, not play people around, be honest about it," he told the Daily Mail.
"N'Golo [Kante] had a [release] clause and when he left they stopped those clauses. They said they would never give one to anyone after that.
"They didn't want to sell me. They said, 'yes, [there will be] no problem if something comes up.'
"But behind the scenes they were blocking stuff — talking to clubs but just not wanting to sell me.
"But I'm confident. Contract or no contract, I believe I will get to the top. When you have quality, and show it, there's no problem."
|Barcelona 2 Celta Vigo 2: Wasteful hosts drop first points at home in a year
|Giroud – England are afraid of France
|Roma hand Manolas new deal
|Manchester City will have a blip, Milner claims
|Southgate: Exciting Alli and England creators can hurt Belgium
|A-League Review: Melbourne City end poor run with late winner
|Manchester City have weaknesses - Moyes
|Lippi: World Cup without Italy and Netherlands is not complete
|Ibra does not test - Zlatan rejected Arsenal trial
|Mahrez frustrated by Leicester´s secrecy in transfer saga
|I was a big Arsenal fan, admits Pogba
|Ronaldo is extraordinary, but Messi is the best – Sampaoli
|Sampaoli dreaming of Messi-Neymar World Cup final
|Ozil to Man United? Mourinho refuses to rule out signing Arsenal star
|Napoli dominated Juventus in every conceivable way, says Sarri
|Argentina will be very strong at World Cup – Sampaoli dismisses Maradona criticism
|Portugal, Spain favourites but Santos wary of Morocco and Iran
|Higuain explains his celebration: I was looking for De Laurentiis
|Championship Review: Happy birthday for Warnock as Cardiff close in on Wolves
|Portugal more than ´one of the best´ Ronaldo, says Lopetegui
|Porto 0 Benfica 0: Dragoes joined by Sporting at summit after controversial draw
|Napoli still Scudetto favourites - Allegri
|Tite: Brazil preparing like we´re facing Spain or England
|Juventus´ scoring streak sets new Serie A record
|Napoli 0 Juventus 1: Higuain hands boost to title defence against former club
|Heynckes confirms Muller will start for Bayern against Hannover
|Emery reiterates call for better Neymar protection from refs
|World Cup 2018: Group by group analysis E-H
|World Cup 2018: Group-by-group analysis A-D
|Guardiola open to new Man City deal for ´amazing´ Sterling
|World Cup 2018: A titanic Iberian tussle highlights the five best group games
|World Cup 2018: Opta make Brazil favourites for glory in Russia
|World Cup 2018: No added nerves for Low & favourites Germany
|World Cup 2018: Rakitic ready to rumble with Messi in Croatia v Argentina
|World Cup 2018: Deschamps earmarks Argentina as potential France threat
|World Cup 2018: Southgate warns against England writing off Tunisia & Panama
|World Cup 2018: Day-by-day schedule
|World Cup 2018: Belgium boss Martinez counting on experience to down Three Lions
|World Cup 2018: Neuer and Germany wary of Italy-conquering Swedes
|World Cup 2018: Germany start against Mexico as Russia face Saudi Arabia in big kick-off
|World Cup 2018: Draw in full
|Mourinho channels Borg to keep Manchester United on track
|I can´t control myself - Guardiola regrets Redmond pep talk
|Rangnick rejects Werner to Madrid speculation
|Handanovic pens new Inter deal to 2021
|Matip blow for Liverpool ahead of Brighton trip
|Conte to curb behaviour, ask players to speak to officials instead
|Ronaldo will win fifth Ballon d´Or and deserves it - Zidane
|Matic travelling for Arsenal clash but Jones, Bailly, Fellaini out
|Salah-Suarez Liverpool comparisons are for newspapers and social media - Klopp
|The numbers don´t lie - Gameiro helps Griezmann flourish, says Simeone
|Hasenhuttl rules himself out of Bayern contention
|Coutinho rumours of no interest to Valverde
|Guardiola asked to explain Redmond incident by FA
|Bale sidelined again as Zidane refuses to risk Madrid star
|Kepa a good goalkeeper but Navas is the best – Zidane
|Pogba: Germany want revenge over France
|Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 1: Bobo haunts Reds again
|Pogba won´t fight Young for Manchester United free-kick duties
|How do you stop Neymar? Bite him! – Domenech
|Lewandowski: Messi, Ronaldo once-in-a-century talents
|Southgate has ´massive sympathy´ for Mourinho over Jones row
|Shandong Luneng part with Magath
|Seattle Sounders 3 Houston Dynamo 0 (5-0 agg): MLS champs through to successive final
|Pardew seeks assurances from Man City and Arsenal target Evans
|Neymar and Brazil targeting World Cup glory at Russia 2018
|Bayern have no backup for Lewandowski – Muller
|He was aggressive but complimentary – Redmond corroborates Guardiola claims
|Pochettino defends out-of-sorts Alli
|Allardyce seduced by Everton´s ambition
|Conte charged with misconduct after dismissal against Swansea
|Mandzukic, Howedes out of Napoli showdown
|BREAKING NEWS: Everton appoint Allardyce on 18-month deal
|Mascherano to learn from Liverpool exit as Barca stay nears end
|Jemez passes on chance to succeed Ayestaran at Las Palmas
|David Silva: Manchester City´s assist king in numbers
|Of course I believe – Bosz snaps at question about Dortmund future
|England have nothing to fear in World Cup draw, says Hodgson
|Turn the page - Pochettino book no excuse for Tottenham
|Silva signs new Manchester City contract
|Dakar Rally-bound Villas-Boas leaves Shanghai SIPG
|Allegri wary of risking Higuain against Napoli
|Navas defiant amid Kepa to Real Madrid talk
|Wenger not waiting for Mourinho´s parked bus
|Wenger admits Cazorla setback is ´disastrous´
|No problem in Russia - Kanchelskis backs World Cup hosts
|Madrid target Icardi ´worth €200m´
|PSG goalkeeper Trapp fears for Germany World Cup place
|World Cup 2018: Countdown to heat up after Kremlin draw
|Tevez will decide whether he stays or goes, insist Shanghai Shenhua
|Simeone lauds ´quality´ Torres after two-goal display
|Toronto FC 1 Columbus Crew 0 (1-0 agg): Altidore fires hosts into consecutive MLS Cup finals
|Lanus 1 Gremio 2 (1-3 agg): Brazilians end 22-year wait for third Libertadores crown
|Belief key to Sterling success as Guardiola laughs at ´crazy´ Mendy
|Emery: I have nothing to say to Di Maria
|Conte apologises to officials after being sent off in Chelsea win
|Howe slams ´poor´ Bournemouth in Burnley defeat
|Valverde ´not worried´ by struggling Deulofeu
|Mignolet ´clearly´ should have been dismissed, says Stoke boss Hughes
|Sanches isn´t showing his talent - Clement
|Rooney: West Ham strike could be my best ever goal