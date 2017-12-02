Juventus are likely to be without the services of Germany international Benedikt Howedes until the new year, the club has confirmed.
The defender has torn a muscle in his right thigh in a continuation of his frustrating start to life in Turin.
On loan from Schalke, the 29-year-old has appeared only once in Serie A as he battles persistent injuries.
Howedes missed Friday's crucial 1-0 win at leaders Napoli, which saw Juve close the gap at the top to a single point.
's from our consecutive match @SerieA_TIM record #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/GsE6So7mCN— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 2, 2017
The Bianconeri now turn their attention to sealing a place in the Champions League knockout stages, which they can do with a win away to Olympiacos on Tuesday.
Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic is a doubt for the trip to Athens after picking up a calf problem in training.
|Hazard enjoying Chelsea role, says Conte
|Juventus remain favourites - Spalletti stays calm as Inter focus on top-four finish
|World Cup the stage for Kane to shine, says Southgate
|Juventus lose Howedes until 2018
|It´s instinct – Chelsea hero Hazard explains Panenka penalty
|Stoichkov expects Mbappe and Dembele to succeed Messi, Ronaldo
|We are our own biggest enemy – Low
|Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 1: Hazard double completes champions´ comeback
|Barcelona 2 Celta Vigo 2: Wasteful hosts drop first points at home in a year
|Giroud – England are afraid of France
|Roma hand Manolas new deal
|Manchester City will have a blip, Milner claims
|Southgate: Exciting Alli and England creators can hurt Belgium
|A-League Review: Melbourne City end poor run with late winner
|Manchester City have weaknesses - Moyes
|Lippi: World Cup without Italy and Netherlands is not complete
|Ibra does not test - Zlatan rejected Arsenal trial
|Mahrez frustrated by Leicester´s secrecy in transfer saga
|I was a big Arsenal fan, admits Pogba
|Ronaldo is extraordinary, but Messi is the best – Sampaoli
|Sampaoli dreaming of Messi-Neymar World Cup final
|Ozil to Man United? Mourinho refuses to rule out signing Arsenal star
|Napoli dominated Juventus in every conceivable way, says Sarri
|Argentina will be very strong at World Cup – Sampaoli dismisses Maradona criticism
|Portugal, Spain favourites but Santos wary of Morocco and Iran
|Higuain explains his celebration: I was looking for De Laurentiis
|Championship Review: Happy birthday for Warnock as Cardiff close in on Wolves
|Portugal more than ´one of the best´ Ronaldo, says Lopetegui
|Porto 0 Benfica 0: Dragoes joined by Sporting at summit after controversial draw
|Napoli still Scudetto favourites - Allegri
|Tite: Brazil preparing like we´re facing Spain or England
|Juventus´ scoring streak sets new Serie A record
|Napoli 0 Juventus 1: Higuain hands boost to title defence against former club
|Heynckes confirms Muller will start for Bayern against Hannover
|Emery reiterates call for better Neymar protection from refs
|World Cup 2018: Group by group analysis E-H
|World Cup 2018: Group-by-group analysis A-D
|Guardiola open to new Man City deal for ´amazing´ Sterling
|World Cup 2018: A titanic Iberian tussle highlights the five best group games
|World Cup 2018: Opta make Brazil favourites for glory in Russia
|World Cup 2018: No added nerves for Low & favourites Germany
|World Cup 2018: Rakitic ready to rumble with Messi in Croatia v Argentina
|World Cup 2018: Deschamps earmarks Argentina as potential France threat
|World Cup 2018: Southgate warns against England writing off Tunisia & Panama
|World Cup 2018: Day-by-day schedule
|World Cup 2018: Belgium boss Martinez counting on experience to down Three Lions
|World Cup 2018: Neuer and Germany wary of Italy-conquering Swedes
|World Cup 2018: Germany start against Mexico as Russia face Saudi Arabia in big kick-off
|World Cup 2018: Draw in full
|Mourinho channels Borg to keep Manchester United on track
|I can´t control myself - Guardiola regrets Redmond pep talk
|Rangnick rejects Werner to Madrid speculation
|Handanovic pens new Inter deal to 2021
|Matip blow for Liverpool ahead of Brighton trip
|Conte to curb behaviour, ask players to speak to officials instead
|Ronaldo will win fifth Ballon d´Or and deserves it - Zidane
|Matic travelling for Arsenal clash but Jones, Bailly, Fellaini out
|Salah-Suarez Liverpool comparisons are for newspapers and social media - Klopp
|The numbers don´t lie - Gameiro helps Griezmann flourish, says Simeone
|Hasenhuttl rules himself out of Bayern contention
|Coutinho rumours of no interest to Valverde
|Guardiola asked to explain Redmond incident by FA
|Bale sidelined again as Zidane refuses to risk Madrid star
|Kepa a good goalkeeper but Navas is the best – Zidane
|Pogba: Germany want revenge over France
|Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 1: Bobo haunts Reds again
|Pogba won´t fight Young for Manchester United free-kick duties
|How do you stop Neymar? Bite him! – Domenech
|Lewandowski: Messi, Ronaldo once-in-a-century talents
|Southgate has ´massive sympathy´ for Mourinho over Jones row
|Shandong Luneng part with Magath
|Seattle Sounders 3 Houston Dynamo 0 (5-0 agg): MLS champs through to successive final
|Pardew seeks assurances from Man City and Arsenal target Evans
|Neymar and Brazil targeting World Cup glory at Russia 2018
|Bayern have no backup for Lewandowski – Muller
|He was aggressive but complimentary – Redmond corroborates Guardiola claims
|Pochettino defends out-of-sorts Alli
|Allardyce seduced by Everton´s ambition
|Conte charged with misconduct after dismissal against Swansea
|Mandzukic, Howedes out of Napoli showdown
|BREAKING NEWS: Everton appoint Allardyce on 18-month deal
|Mascherano to learn from Liverpool exit as Barca stay nears end
|Jemez passes on chance to succeed Ayestaran at Las Palmas
|David Silva: Manchester City´s assist king in numbers
|Of course I believe – Bosz snaps at question about Dortmund future
|England have nothing to fear in World Cup draw, says Hodgson
|Turn the page - Pochettino book no excuse for Tottenham
|Silva signs new Manchester City contract
|Dakar Rally-bound Villas-Boas leaves Shanghai SIPG
|Allegri wary of risking Higuain against Napoli
|Navas defiant amid Kepa to Real Madrid talk
|Wenger not waiting for Mourinho´s parked bus
|Wenger admits Cazorla setback is ´disastrous´
|No problem in Russia - Kanchelskis backs World Cup hosts
|Madrid target Icardi ´worth €200m´
|PSG goalkeeper Trapp fears for Germany World Cup place
|World Cup 2018: Countdown to heat up after Kremlin draw
|Tevez will decide whether he stays or goes, insist Shanghai Shenhua
|Simeone lauds ´quality´ Torres after two-goal display
|Toronto FC 1 Columbus Crew 0 (1-0 agg): Altidore fires hosts into consecutive MLS Cup finals
|Lanus 1 Gremio 2 (1-3 agg): Brazilians end 22-year wait for third Libertadores crown
|Belief key to Sterling success as Guardiola laughs at ´crazy´ Mendy
|Emery: I have nothing to say to Di Maria
|Conte apologises to officials after being sent off in Chelsea win
|Howe slams ´poor´ Bournemouth in Burnley defeat
|Valverde ´not worried´ by struggling Deulofeu
|Mignolet ´clearly´ should have been dismissed, says Stoke boss Hughes
|Sanches isn´t showing his talent - Clement
|Rooney: West Ham strike could be my best ever goal