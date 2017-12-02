Juventus lose Howedes until 2018

Juventus are likely to be without the services of Germany international Benedikt Howedes until the new year, the club has confirmed.

The defender has torn a muscle in his right thigh in a continuation of his frustrating start to life in Turin.

On loan from Schalke, the 29-year-old has appeared only once in Serie A as he battles persistent injuries.

Howedes missed Friday's crucial 1-0 win at leaders Napoli, which saw Juve close the gap at the top to a single point.

The Bianconeri now turn their attention to sealing a place in the Champions League knockout stages, which they can do with a win away to Olympiacos on Tuesday.

Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic is a doubt for the trip to Athens after picking up a calf problem in training.