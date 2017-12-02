Heynckes encouraged by instrumental Muller

The performance of the returning Thomas Muller was hailed by Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes after they beat Hannover 3-1 to go six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Arturo Vidal gave Bayern the lead, before a chaotic first half saw Robert Lewandowski have a goal chalked off by the Video Assistant Referee and Niclas Fullkrug miss a retaken penalty for Hannover, who eventually levelled through Charlison Benschop.

Bayern bombarded the Hannover goal in the second half and Kingsley Coman eventually restored their advantage, with Lewandowski making the points safe from the spot.

Muller, who last played on October 21 due to a hamstring injury, had a hand in Bayern's first two goals, as well as Lewandowski's disallowed effort, and Heynckes was left upbeat by the performance of the Germany forward.

"In the first half, the gaps between the teams were too big," Heynckes said. "Hannover were very well organised.

"In the second half, we played confidently and set the rhythm. We had plenty of chances to score, which unfortunately we did not take, but I think the victory is deserved.

"Overall, I must be satisfied; Thomas Muller has played again after a long time, Kingsley Coman was injured two weeks, Jerome Boateng is slowly returning to normal form. That's why I'm optimistic for the rest of the games."