Griezmann & Filipe Luis set sights on Champions League ´miracle´

Antoine Griezmann and Filipe Luis urged Atletico Madrid to take confidence from their late win over Real Sociedad into Tuesday's clash with Chelsea as they chase a Champions League "miracle".

Atletico came from behind with both players striking in a second-half comeback that sealed a 2-1 LaLiga win over Real at the Wanda Metropolitano, Griezmann's winner coming two minutes from time.

The dramatic victory moved Diego Simeone's side to within six points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona, who dropped points at home to Celta Vigo earlier on Saturday.

Atleti have now won four straight games and are unbeaten in 13 across all competitions going into the trip to Stamford Bridge, where they must beat Chelsea to stand any chance of European progression.

Even if they beat the Premier League side, Atletico need Roma to drop points at home to Qarabag, but Griezmann and Filipe Luis feel anything is possible after salvaging victory over Real.

Griezmann told AS: "I am very happy. We pushed up and we managed to level the game, but the goal was not coming.

"We knew it had not been a great match for us but with the thrust of the fans and the effort from every one of us we managed to achieve victory.

"The most important thing is victory and it will give us confidence - now we are going to try to win [against Chelsea] because we have the team to do it."

Filipe Luis, whose equaliser was his first goal since April, also discussed the clash against his former club Chelsea.

He said: "It is the most difficult match of the season - we do not depend on ourselves.

"We have to make the perfect match, win, wait and what has to be will be. In football everything is possible and we will fight for everything. We will try for a miracle.

"We were very bad at the beginning of the game, but the team is on a good trajectory and that means we have confidence. We will continue to fight."