Gattuso aims to improve Milan´s mentality

Gennaro Gattuso's AC Milan squad can expect to see some changes from the way they worked under Vincenzo Montella, although that will not necessarily mean a greater reliance on Italian players, according to the new boss.

Gattuso replaced Montella following Milan's goalless draw with Torino last week, as the seven-time European champions struggle in Serie A despite major expenditure in the transfer market.

And Gattuso is hoping to have an immediate impact against lowly Benevento as he aims to get the Rossoneri working harder in his tenure.

"My way of working is totally different from Vincenzo's," he told a pre-match news conference. "I noticed the boys were struggling a bit, but it does not mean that it is all the previous coach's fault.

"We have to improve many aspects of our game, be mentally stronger and increase our intensity."

Asked whether he would look to Italian players to achieve this, Gattuso replied: "I don't know. Those who perform better and work harder will play in my team.

"I don't pay attention if the player is Italian or not, I need everyone. This week, for instance, they made it difficult for me to make choices."

"I feel comfortable. From day one in training, I felt good with this team. As days go by I realise how difficult it is to manage 24, 25 players. This is my biggest concern because I would like to involve everyone. For the rest, I have no worries"

The former midfielder feels he learned something from every coach he played under during his storied career and hopes to use that experience as he makes the step into the dugout at San Siro.

"Every coach I played with taught me a lot, even those with whom I did not win," he said. "Among them, I can name [Carlo] Ancelotti, [Arrigo] Sacchi and [Fabio] Capello.

"I only hope to do well, to work hard and get positive results."

Milan have struggled to adjust to the three-man back line often used this season, but Gattuso does not plan to move away from that system.

"We are trying new things, but the three-man defence remains and we will keep working on it," he said.