Everton 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Sigurdsson & Calvert-Lewin get Allardyce off to winning start

Sam Allardyce's Everton reign started in victorious fashion, as Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin earned a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park on Saturday.
The former England manager was officially appointed as Ronald Koeman's permanent successor on Thursday and, although Everton failed to produce a performance to match Wednesday's 4-0 hammering of West Ham United, they at least managed to secure back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.
The first 45 minutes of Allardyce's tenure were rather forgettable, with both sides lacking imagination in attack, contributing to a tepid half of football.
But things were quick to liven up after the break, with Sigurdsson putting Everton ahead with an excellent goal in the 47th minute.
Both sides appeared more willing to push men forward in the second period, resulting in a significant increase in entertainment, but Everton continued to look the better in attack.
And they ultimately wrapped up all three points 17 minutes from the end through the lively Calvert-Lewin, giving Allardyce a solid start to life on Merseyside.
| Ice cold finish. #EFCmatchday pic.twitter.com/ydeXXNCldh— Everton (@Everton) December 2, 2017
Neither side was able to exert much control over proceedings early on, with the first 20 minutes scrappy and severely devoid of quality.
Everton managed to up the tempo eventually, however, and a quick passing move brought about their first chance in the 26th minute, as Cuco Martina saw a lovely curling 25-yard effort pushed away by Jonas Lossl in the Huddersfield goal.
But that opportunity failed to inspire a prolonged period of Everton pressure.
If anything, it encouraged an improvement from Huddersfield, who suddenly started to enjoy some command.
And they almost took the lead five minutes before the break, but Laurent Depoitre could not prod the ball past Jordan Pickford in a goalmouth scramble.
Everton instantly looked better after the break and swiftly took the lead in style.
Aaron Lennon cut in from the right and passed to Calvert-Lewin on the edge of the area, with the young forward producing a glorious flick that split the Huddersfield defence to find Sigurdsson, who applied the finish.
4 - Gylfi Sigurdsson has been directly involved in four goals in his last four PL games for Everton (two goals, two assists), after none in his first 10 for the club. Rejuvenated.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2017
Huddersfield responded well and stepped things up a notch.
Tom Ince went close a few moments later, running at Jonjoe Kenny before sending a left-footed drive into the side-netting.
But Huddersfield had to rely on Lossl just after the hour, as Calvert-Lewin saw a goal-bound 20-yard effort crucially pushed away.
He was not to be denied in the 73rd minute, though his goal had more than a hint of luck to it.
Wayne Rooney played him into the penalty area and Calvert-Lewin saw his left-footed effort deflect off Mathias Jorgensen and over the helpless Lossl.
That goal proved to be a real sucker-punch for the visitors, and Everton had little difficulty seeing things out thereafter, moving on to 18 points as a result of victory.
|Strasbourg 2 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Bahoken ends champions´ unbeaten run
|Klopp: Surprise Liverpool line-up was key in goal romp
|Valverde: Umtiti injury cost Barcelona two points
|We want Bosz to turn Dortmund around - Zorc
|Atletico Madrid 2 Real Sociedad 1: Last-gasp Griezmann winner cuts gap to Barca
|Stoke City 2 Swansea City 1: Diouf winner sinks Swans to the bottom
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Liverpool 5: Firmino at the double for Klopp´s counter-attacking Reds
|Leicester City 1 Burnley 0: Brave Gray winner continues Foxes revival under Puel
|Watford 1 Tottenham 1: Sanchez sent off as 10-man Spurs earn away point
|Everton 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Sigurdsson & Calvert-Lewin get Allardyce off to winning start
|West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 0: Familiar woes for Baggies despite Pardew´s presence
|Bayern Munich 3 Hannover 1: Lewandowski makes history as leaders go six clear
|Bayer Leverkusen 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Yarmolenko strike rescues visitors
|Umtiti facing eight weeks out with hamstring injury
|Hazard enjoying Chelsea role, says Conte
|Juventus remain favourites - Spalletti stays calm as Inter focus on top-four finish
|World Cup the stage for Kane to shine, says Southgate
|Juventus lose Howedes until 2018
|It´s instinct – Chelsea hero Hazard explains Panenka penalty
|Stoichkov expects Mbappe and Dembele to succeed Messi, Ronaldo
|We are our own biggest enemy – Low
|Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 1: Hazard double completes champions´ comeback
|Barcelona 2 Celta Vigo 2: Wasteful hosts drop first points at home in a year
|Giroud – England are afraid of France
|Roma hand Manolas new deal
|Manchester City will have a blip, Milner claims
|Southgate: Exciting Alli and England creators can hurt Belgium
|A-League Review: Melbourne City end poor run with late winner
|Manchester City have weaknesses - Moyes
|Lippi: World Cup without Italy and Netherlands is not complete
|Ibra does not test - Zlatan rejected Arsenal trial
|Mahrez frustrated by Leicester´s secrecy in transfer saga
|I was a big Arsenal fan, admits Pogba
|Ronaldo is extraordinary, but Messi is the best – Sampaoli
|Sampaoli dreaming of Messi-Neymar World Cup final
|Ozil to Man United? Mourinho refuses to rule out signing Arsenal star
|Napoli dominated Juventus in every conceivable way, says Sarri
|Argentina will be very strong at World Cup – Sampaoli dismisses Maradona criticism
|Portugal, Spain favourites but Santos wary of Morocco and Iran
|Higuain explains his celebration: I was looking for De Laurentiis
|Championship Review: Happy birthday for Warnock as Cardiff close in on Wolves
|Portugal more than ´one of the best´ Ronaldo, says Lopetegui
|Porto 0 Benfica 0: Dragoes joined by Sporting at summit after controversial draw
|Napoli still Scudetto favourites - Allegri
|Tite: Brazil preparing like we´re facing Spain or England
|Juventus´ scoring streak sets new Serie A record
|Napoli 0 Juventus 1: Higuain hands boost to title defence against former club
|Heynckes confirms Muller will start for Bayern against Hannover
|Emery reiterates call for better Neymar protection from refs
|World Cup 2018: Group by group analysis E-H
|World Cup 2018: Group-by-group analysis A-D
|Guardiola open to new Man City deal for ´amazing´ Sterling
|World Cup 2018: A titanic Iberian tussle highlights the five best group games
|World Cup 2018: Opta make Brazil favourites for glory in Russia
|World Cup 2018: No added nerves for Low & favourites Germany
|World Cup 2018: Rakitic ready to rumble with Messi in Croatia v Argentina
|World Cup 2018: Deschamps earmarks Argentina as potential France threat
|World Cup 2018: Southgate warns against England writing off Tunisia & Panama
|World Cup 2018: Day-by-day schedule
|World Cup 2018: Belgium boss Martinez counting on experience to down Three Lions
|World Cup 2018: Neuer and Germany wary of Italy-conquering Swedes
|World Cup 2018: Germany start against Mexico as Russia face Saudi Arabia in big kick-off
|World Cup 2018: Draw in full
|Mourinho channels Borg to keep Manchester United on track
|I can´t control myself - Guardiola regrets Redmond pep talk
|Rangnick rejects Werner to Madrid speculation
|Handanovic pens new Inter deal to 2021
|Matip blow for Liverpool ahead of Brighton trip
|Conte to curb behaviour, ask players to speak to officials instead
|Ronaldo will win fifth Ballon d´Or and deserves it - Zidane
|Matic travelling for Arsenal clash but Jones, Bailly, Fellaini out
|Salah-Suarez Liverpool comparisons are for newspapers and social media - Klopp
|The numbers don´t lie - Gameiro helps Griezmann flourish, says Simeone
|Hasenhuttl rules himself out of Bayern contention
|Coutinho rumours of no interest to Valverde
|Guardiola asked to explain Redmond incident by FA
|Bale sidelined again as Zidane refuses to risk Madrid star
|Kepa a good goalkeeper but Navas is the best – Zidane
|Pogba: Germany want revenge over France
|Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 1: Bobo haunts Reds again
|Pogba won´t fight Young for Manchester United free-kick duties
|How do you stop Neymar? Bite him! – Domenech
|Lewandowski: Messi, Ronaldo once-in-a-century talents
|Southgate has ´massive sympathy´ for Mourinho over Jones row
|Shandong Luneng part with Magath
|Seattle Sounders 3 Houston Dynamo 0 (5-0 agg): MLS champs through to successive final
|Pardew seeks assurances from Man City and Arsenal target Evans
|Neymar and Brazil targeting World Cup glory at Russia 2018
|Bayern have no backup for Lewandowski – Muller
|He was aggressive but complimentary – Redmond corroborates Guardiola claims
|Pochettino defends out-of-sorts Alli
|Allardyce seduced by Everton´s ambition
|Conte charged with misconduct after dismissal against Swansea
|Mandzukic, Howedes out of Napoli showdown
|BREAKING NEWS: Everton appoint Allardyce on 18-month deal
|Mascherano to learn from Liverpool exit as Barca stay nears end
|Jemez passes on chance to succeed Ayestaran at Las Palmas
|David Silva: Manchester City´s assist king in numbers
|Of course I believe – Bosz snaps at question about Dortmund future
|England have nothing to fear in World Cup draw, says Hodgson
|Turn the page - Pochettino book no excuse for Tottenham
|Silva signs new Manchester City contract
|Dakar Rally-bound Villas-Boas leaves Shanghai SIPG
|Allegri wary of risking Higuain against Napoli
|Navas defiant amid Kepa to Real Madrid talk
|Wenger not waiting for Mourinho´s parked bus
|Wenger admits Cazorla setback is ´disastrous´
|No problem in Russia - Kanchelskis backs World Cup hosts
|Madrid target Icardi ´worth €200m´
|PSG goalkeeper Trapp fears for Germany World Cup place
|World Cup 2018: Countdown to heat up after Kremlin draw
|Tevez will decide whether he stays or goes, insist Shanghai Shenhua
|Simeone lauds ´quality´ Torres after two-goal display
|Toronto FC 1 Columbus Crew 0 (1-0 agg): Altidore fires hosts into consecutive MLS Cup finals
|Lanus 1 Gremio 2 (1-3 agg): Brazilians end 22-year wait for third Libertadores crown
|Belief key to Sterling success as Guardiola laughs at ´crazy´ Mendy
|Emery: I have nothing to say to Di Maria
|Conte apologises to officials after being sent off in Chelsea win
|Howe slams ´poor´ Bournemouth in Burnley defeat
|Valverde ´not worried´ by struggling Deulofeu
|Mignolet ´clearly´ should have been dismissed, says Stoke boss Hughes
|Sanches isn´t showing his talent - Clement
|Rooney: West Ham strike could be my best ever goal