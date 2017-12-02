Championship Review: Happy birthday for Warnock as Cardiff close in on Wolves

Cardiff City moved within a point of Championship leaders Wolves and put promotion rivals Sheffield United under pressure by coming from behind to beat Norwich City 3-1.
On manager Neil Warnock's 69th birthday, Cardiff recovered after falling behind to Marco Stiepermann's long-range 43rd-minute opener to put six points between themselves and Warnock's former club - who face Millwall on Saturday - in third.
Joe Ralls levelled from the penalty spot after Ivo Pinto had been penalised for a shove in the box, with Junior Hoilett hitting home from a narrow angle to complete the turnaround.
Ralls saw a second spot-kick saved 12 minutes from time, but two minutes later Omar Bogle made the game safe from close range. Wolves will attempt to re-establish a four-point gap when they visit Birmingham City on Monday.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa missed the chance to leapfrog Sheffield United into third as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Leeds United.
Pontus Jansson headed Leeds in front after 19 minutes, but substitutes Jack Grealish and Henri Lansbury combined to earn a share of the spoils for Villa, the latter scoring his first goal for the club from outside of the box.
