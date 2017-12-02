Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Liverpool 5: Firmino at the double for Klopp´s counter-attacking Reds

Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool cruised to a 5-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in an entertaining Premier League contest on the south coast.
The Reds looked to be out of sight when they netted twice in two first-half minutes and then extended their lead further after the break, but Glenn Murray pulled a goal back to threaten a fightback.
It never materialised, though, as Jurgen Klopp's men turned on the style in the closing stages.
Brighton have made the Amex Stadium somewhat of a fortress this season, previously losing only to Manchester City, but they could not deny Liverpool a victory that was set in motion by Emre Can's 30th-minute opener.
Firmino's first swiftly followed as Brighton struggled to cope with the speed of the visiting attack, with Klopp's side then adding a third - through the Brazilian forward again - after the restart.
Again there was a second strike in quick succession, but this time it was Brighton's - Murray netting from the penalty spot having twice earlier squandered big chances.
Murray could have scored again, too, but Liverpool added an extra gloss to proceedings with two late goals, both inspired by Philippe Coutinho, as the Reds moved above Arsenal and into the top four.
Boom! pic.twitter.com/OH6KzF4azU— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 2, 2017
Coutinho and Mohamed Salah were among six changes made by visiting boss Klopp from the midweek defeat of Stoke City, including Can and Georginio Wijnaldum in a makeshift three-man defence - largely due to Joel Matip's absence.
And Salah was quickly in the thick of an action, dashing down the left to force a corner from which Firmino wastefully nodded over the top.
Brighton's determined early stance contributed to limited attacking opportunities at either end, but Murray might have done better when he turned and blasted off target from inside the area in a rare opening for the home side.
Can broke the hosts' resolve on the half-hour mark, though, climbing to head home a set-piece from Coutinho, who quickly supplied the second, too.
The hosts were still reeling from the opener as Salah and Coutinho broke on the left and Firmino arrived in the box to meet the latter's centre for a simple - yet devastating - finish.
The game then seesawed dramatically as the second half set off at a frantic pace, with Simon Mignolet brilliantly denying Murray from close range before Firmino's second followed at the other end.
It was another blistering Liverpool counter and the slaloming Salah teed up Firmino for a simple finish, but the three-goal margin lasted only three minutes.
15 - Mohamed Salah has had a hand in 15 goals in his first 15 Premier League games for @LFC - more than any other player for the club. (12 goals, 3 assists). Talisman. pic.twitter.com/6iYU71oHsd— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2017
Referee Graham Scott awarded what appeared to be a soft penalty against Reds captain Jordan Henderson as he tussled with Shane Duffy, allowing Murray to finally find the net from 12 yards.
Mat Ryan smartly prevented Salah from adding his name to the scoresheet with a left-footed effort following Firmino's pass and the goalkeeper was soon tested again by the influental Coutinho.
Murray's snapshot on the turn fizzed wide as Brighton kept pushing, but another flurry late on put a third consecutive away league win beyond doubt for Klopp's men.
Coutinho's magnificent free-kick crept under the wall for the fourth and the Brazilian magician forced the fifth, too, as Lewis Dunk deflected a shot beyond Ryan in the dying seconds.
Key Opta stats:
- Brighton have gone five home leagues games without a win (D4 L1) for the first time since April 2015.
- Liverpool have won three consecutive away league games after enjoying just one victory in the previous five on the road (D2 L2).
- There were just 79 seconds between Liverpool's first and second goals against Brighton.
- Philippe Coutinho has had a hand in 12 goals in his last 10 Premier League games (seven goals, 5 assists).
- Mohamed Salah has had a hand in 15 goals in his first 15 Premier League games for Liverpool - more than any other player for the club. (12 goals, 3 assists).
- Since his Premier League debut in August 2015, Roberto Firmino has netted 26 goals in the competition, more than any other Liverpool player.
- Glenn Murray has netted five goals in his last seven league appearances for the Seagulls after drawing a blank in each of the six before that.
- Only one player has scored more own-goals in a single Premier League season than Lewis Dunk, who has three already this season (four for Martin Skrtel in 2013-14).
|Strasbourg 2 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Bahoken ends champions´ unbeaten run
|Klopp: Surprise Liverpool line-up was key in goal romp
|We want Bosz to turn Dortmund around - Zorc
|Atletico Madrid 2 Real Sociedad 1: Last-gasp Griezmann winner cuts gap to Barca
|Stoke City 2 Swansea City 1: Diouf winner sinks Swans to the bottom
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Liverpool 5: Firmino at the double for Klopp´s counter-attacking Reds
|Leicester City 1 Burnley 0: Brave Gray winner continues Foxes revival under Puel
|Watford 1 Tottenham 1: Sanchez sent off as 10-man Spurs earn away point
|Everton 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Sigurdsson & Calvert-Lewin get Allardyce off to winning start
|West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 0: Familiar woes for Baggies despite Pardew´s presence
|Bayern Munich 3 Hannover 1: Lewandowski makes history as leaders go six clear
|Bayer Leverkusen 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Yarmolenko strike rescues visitors
|Umtiti facing eight weeks out with hamstring injury
|Hazard enjoying Chelsea role, says Conte
|Juventus remain favourites - Spalletti stays calm as Inter focus on top-four finish
|World Cup the stage for Kane to shine, says Southgate
|Juventus lose Howedes until 2018
|It´s instinct – Chelsea hero Hazard explains Panenka penalty
|Stoichkov expects Mbappe and Dembele to succeed Messi, Ronaldo
|We are our own biggest enemy – Low
|Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 1: Hazard double completes champions´ comeback
|Barcelona 2 Celta Vigo 2: Wasteful hosts drop first points at home in a year
|Giroud – England are afraid of France
|Roma hand Manolas new deal
|Manchester City will have a blip, Milner claims
|Southgate: Exciting Alli and England creators can hurt Belgium
|A-League Review: Melbourne City end poor run with late winner
|Manchester City have weaknesses - Moyes
|Lippi: World Cup without Italy and Netherlands is not complete
|Ibra does not test - Zlatan rejected Arsenal trial
|Mahrez frustrated by Leicester´s secrecy in transfer saga
|I was a big Arsenal fan, admits Pogba
|Ronaldo is extraordinary, but Messi is the best – Sampaoli
|Sampaoli dreaming of Messi-Neymar World Cup final
|Ozil to Man United? Mourinho refuses to rule out signing Arsenal star
|Napoli dominated Juventus in every conceivable way, says Sarri
|Argentina will be very strong at World Cup – Sampaoli dismisses Maradona criticism
|Portugal, Spain favourites but Santos wary of Morocco and Iran
|Higuain explains his celebration: I was looking for De Laurentiis
|Championship Review: Happy birthday for Warnock as Cardiff close in on Wolves
|Portugal more than ´one of the best´ Ronaldo, says Lopetegui
|Porto 0 Benfica 0: Dragoes joined by Sporting at summit after controversial draw
|Napoli still Scudetto favourites - Allegri
|Tite: Brazil preparing like we´re facing Spain or England
|Juventus´ scoring streak sets new Serie A record
|Napoli 0 Juventus 1: Higuain hands boost to title defence against former club
|Heynckes confirms Muller will start for Bayern against Hannover
|Emery reiterates call for better Neymar protection from refs
|World Cup 2018: Group by group analysis E-H
|World Cup 2018: Group-by-group analysis A-D
|Guardiola open to new Man City deal for ´amazing´ Sterling
|World Cup 2018: A titanic Iberian tussle highlights the five best group games
|World Cup 2018: Opta make Brazil favourites for glory in Russia
|World Cup 2018: No added nerves for Low & favourites Germany
|World Cup 2018: Rakitic ready to rumble with Messi in Croatia v Argentina
|World Cup 2018: Deschamps earmarks Argentina as potential France threat
|World Cup 2018: Southgate warns against England writing off Tunisia & Panama
|World Cup 2018: Day-by-day schedule
|World Cup 2018: Belgium boss Martinez counting on experience to down Three Lions
|World Cup 2018: Neuer and Germany wary of Italy-conquering Swedes
|World Cup 2018: Germany start against Mexico as Russia face Saudi Arabia in big kick-off
|World Cup 2018: Draw in full
|Mourinho channels Borg to keep Manchester United on track
|I can´t control myself - Guardiola regrets Redmond pep talk
|Rangnick rejects Werner to Madrid speculation
|Handanovic pens new Inter deal to 2021
|Matip blow for Liverpool ahead of Brighton trip
|Conte to curb behaviour, ask players to speak to officials instead
|Ronaldo will win fifth Ballon d´Or and deserves it - Zidane
|Matic travelling for Arsenal clash but Jones, Bailly, Fellaini out
|Salah-Suarez Liverpool comparisons are for newspapers and social media - Klopp
|The numbers don´t lie - Gameiro helps Griezmann flourish, says Simeone
|Hasenhuttl rules himself out of Bayern contention
|Coutinho rumours of no interest to Valverde
|Guardiola asked to explain Redmond incident by FA
|Bale sidelined again as Zidane refuses to risk Madrid star
|Kepa a good goalkeeper but Navas is the best – Zidane
|Pogba: Germany want revenge over France
|Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 1: Bobo haunts Reds again
|Pogba won´t fight Young for Manchester United free-kick duties
|How do you stop Neymar? Bite him! – Domenech
|Lewandowski: Messi, Ronaldo once-in-a-century talents
|Southgate has ´massive sympathy´ for Mourinho over Jones row
|Shandong Luneng part with Magath
|Seattle Sounders 3 Houston Dynamo 0 (5-0 agg): MLS champs through to successive final
|Pardew seeks assurances from Man City and Arsenal target Evans
|Neymar and Brazil targeting World Cup glory at Russia 2018
|Bayern have no backup for Lewandowski – Muller
|He was aggressive but complimentary – Redmond corroborates Guardiola claims
|Pochettino defends out-of-sorts Alli
|Allardyce seduced by Everton´s ambition
|Conte charged with misconduct after dismissal against Swansea
|Mandzukic, Howedes out of Napoli showdown
|BREAKING NEWS: Everton appoint Allardyce on 18-month deal
|Mascherano to learn from Liverpool exit as Barca stay nears end
|Jemez passes on chance to succeed Ayestaran at Las Palmas
|David Silva: Manchester City´s assist king in numbers
|Of course I believe – Bosz snaps at question about Dortmund future
|England have nothing to fear in World Cup draw, says Hodgson
|Turn the page - Pochettino book no excuse for Tottenham
|Silva signs new Manchester City contract
|Dakar Rally-bound Villas-Boas leaves Shanghai SIPG
|Allegri wary of risking Higuain against Napoli
|Navas defiant amid Kepa to Real Madrid talk
|Wenger not waiting for Mourinho´s parked bus
|Wenger admits Cazorla setback is ´disastrous´
|No problem in Russia - Kanchelskis backs World Cup hosts
|Madrid target Icardi ´worth €200m´
|PSG goalkeeper Trapp fears for Germany World Cup place
|World Cup 2018: Countdown to heat up after Kremlin draw
|Tevez will decide whether he stays or goes, insist Shanghai Shenhua
|Simeone lauds ´quality´ Torres after two-goal display
|Toronto FC 1 Columbus Crew 0 (1-0 agg): Altidore fires hosts into consecutive MLS Cup finals
|Lanus 1 Gremio 2 (1-3 agg): Brazilians end 22-year wait for third Libertadores crown
|Belief key to Sterling success as Guardiola laughs at ´crazy´ Mendy
|Emery: I have nothing to say to Di Maria
|Conte apologises to officials after being sent off in Chelsea win
|Howe slams ´poor´ Bournemouth in Burnley defeat
|Valverde ´not worried´ by struggling Deulofeu
|Mignolet ´clearly´ should have been dismissed, says Stoke boss Hughes
|Sanches isn´t showing his talent - Clement
|Rooney: West Ham strike could be my best ever goal