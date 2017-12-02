Barcelona 2 Celta Vigo 2: Wasteful hosts drop first points at home in a year

Barcelona dropped points at home in LaLiga for the first time since December 2016 on Saturday, as Celta Vigo left Camp Nou with a battling 2-2 draw thanks to Maxi Gomez's equaliser.
Ernesto Valverde's men looked good value for all three points when Luis Suarez put them 2-1 up just after the hour mark, but Gomez struck soon after to ensure Barca drew a second successive league match following the 1-1 stalemate with Valencia last time out.
Iago Aspas gave Celta the lead, punishing Barca's slow start by rounding off an electric counter-attack with an easy finish, but that only seemed to jolt the home side into life.
Lionel Messi restored parity soon after with a clever finish, before then also hitting the post as Barca took charge.
Barca had to wait to take full advantage of their superiority again, but they did eventually go ahead just after the hour mark, with Suarez rounding off a fine move to become one of the 10 leading scorers in the club's history.
Gomez drew Celta level, though, and ultimately secured the visitors a point despite the home side's late pressure, giving the chasing pack hope of gaining on Barca at the top of the table this weekend.
With that goal @LuisSuarez9 now has 127 and moves into the all time scoring list at FC Barcelona— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 2, 2017
Well done, Luis!
#ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/UacBWYF0ae
Although Barca afforded Celta few opportunities to attack in the early stages, the home side lacked urgency in the final third and appeared to be coasting.
They were then carved open by the visitors in the 20th minute.
Aspas was released in behind the Barca defence on the right, charged into the area and squared to Gomez, whose initial effort was brilliantly saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, only for the Uruguayan's strike partner to knock in the rebound.
But that goal seemed to be exactly what Barca needed, as they increased their intensity and levelled within two minutes – Messi firing through Ruben Blanco's legs after Suarez stepped over Paulinho's defence-splitting pass.
Barca attacks started to come thick and fast, and Celta had to rely on the post to save them just after the half-hour mark, as Messi charged into the penalty area and shot against the left upright from a tight angle.
The hosts' dominance continued into the second half and Paulinho should have put Barca ahead shortly after the restart, shooting into the side-netting after skipping past Ruben.
Celta did not get so lucky in the 62nd minute, however.
Messi picked out Jordi Alba's run into the left side of the area with a sublime pass, and the full-back squared to Suarez for a straightforward finish.
11 - Jordi Alba has asssited 11 Luis Suárez goals for FC Barcelona in all competitions. Support. pic.twitter.com/78QXhgV9L6— OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 2, 2017
But their lead did not last long.
Aspas took full advantage of Samuel Umtiti pulling up with an injury and darted up the flank, before dragging a pass back to Gomez, who beat Ter Stegen in confident fashion.
Barca piled men forward in search of a late goal and almost got one through Gerard Pique, but the centre-back hit the post despite dribbling past Ruben.
And then Messi inexplicably sent a free header wide of the mark four minutes from time, as Celta held on for a positive result.
Key Opta stats:
- Iago Aspas has scored four goals in his last four league appearances versus Barcelona (three goals at Balaidos and one at Camp Nou).
- For first time, the Galician player scored and supplied an assist in a single LaLiga game for Celta de Vigo away from Balaidos.
- Lionel Messi has scored four goals and assisted four in his last three appearances against Celta at Camp Nou.
- Paulinho has assisted two goals for Barcelona, both in LaLiga and for Messi goals.
- Barcelona have hit the woodwork a league-high 12 times in LaLiga this season. Celta have seen their woodwork hit the joint-most times since 2013-14 (12).
- Jordi Alba has assisted 11 of Luis Suarez's goals for Barcelona in all competitions. Of current Barca players, only Messi (21) has set up the Uruguayan more often.
- Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is unbeaten in his managerial career versus Celta in LaLiga (P14 W10 D4).
- Including the three previous LaLiga seasons, Celta have scored 12 goals against Barcelona, more than any other team.
- Barcelona have scored at least once in 50 of their 52 home league games against Celta (W39 D11), failing to score in their two defeats (0-2 in 1941 and 0-1 in 2014).
