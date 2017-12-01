Related

Article

World Cup 2018: Rakitic ready to rumble with Messi in Croatia v Argentina

1 December 2017 18:39

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic is relishing a World Cup showdown with Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano.

Messi and Argentina were placed alongside Croatia, Nigeria and tournament debutants Iceland in a tough-looking Group D at Friday's draw in Moscow.

Argentina were beaten finalists when Germany triumphed at Brazil 2014, but they needed heroics from Messi, who scored a hat-trick in their final qualifier against Ecuador, to get to the finals this time around.

Rakitic is part of a celebrated Croatia generation who are likely to have their final collective shot at a major tournament in Russia.

"It's a tough group, it will be big fight," the 29-year-old told 24 sata.

"I believe we have the quality to go through. I am glad to play against my friends Messi and Mascherano.

"It is a World Cup and we have to face the best. I can't wait for the World Cup, especially against Argentina.

"Respect towards Argentina and Messi but it makes our motivation even bigger."

Rakitic's national coach Zlatko Dalic unsurprisingly took a more pragmatic view and conceded he would rather not be making plans for Messi.

"It could have been better and could have been worse," Dalic told HTV.

"Nigeria has a young team, very fast. I wanted to avoid those two or three best teams [like Argentina] but we have nothing to lose. They are favourites."

Iceland and Croatia were paired together in qualification, claiming a win apiece, and Dalic added: "Iceland, we know them well. I spoke to their coach [Heimir Hallgrimsson] and he said, 'Oh no, not you again'."

Sponsored links

Friday 1 December

19:13 World Cup 2018: No added nerves for Low & favourites Germany
18:39 World Cup 2018: Rakitic ready to rumble with Messi in Croatia v Argentina
18:33 World Cup 2018: Deschamps earmarks Argentina as potential France threat
18:27 World Cup 2018: Southgate warns against England writing off Tunisia & Panama
18:12 World Cup 2018: Day-by-day schedule
18:11 World Cup 2018: Belgium boss Martinez counting on experience to down Three Lions
18:02 World Cup 2018: Neuer and Germany wary of Italy-conquering Swedes
17:27 World Cup 2018: Germany start against Mexico as Russia face Saudi Arabia in big kick-off
16:59 World Cup 2018: Draw in full
16:34 Mourinho channels Borg to keep Manchester United on track
16:07 I can´t control myself - Guardiola regrets Redmond pep talk
16:04 Rangnick rejects Werner to Madrid speculation
15:53 Handanovic pens new Inter deal to 2021
15:32 Matip blow for Liverpool ahead of Brighton trip
15:24 Conte to curb behaviour, ask players to speak to officials instead
15:12 Ronaldo will win fifth Ballon d´Or and deserves it - Zidane
15:02 Matic travelling for Arsenal clash but Jones, Bailly, Fellaini out
14:52 Salah-Suarez Liverpool comparisons are for newspapers and social media - Klopp
14:20 The numbers don´t lie - Gameiro helps Griezmann flourish, says Simeone
14:18 Hasenhuttl rules himself out of Bayern contention
13:42 Coutinho rumours of no interest to Valverde
13:37 Guardiola asked to explain Redmond incident by FA
13:21 Bale sidelined again as Zidane refuses to risk Madrid star
13:10 Kepa a good goalkeeper but Navas is the best – Zidane
12:39 Pogba: Germany want revenge over France
11:49 Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 1: Bobo haunts Reds again
11:25 Pogba won´t fight Young for Manchester United free-kick duties
10:44 How do you stop Neymar? Bite him! – Domenech
10:18 Lewandowski: Messi, Ronaldo once-in-a-century talents
09:24 Southgate has ´massive sympathy´ for Mourinho over Jones row
07:49 Shandong Luneng part with Magath
06:41 Seattle Sounders 3 Houston Dynamo 0 (5-0 agg): MLS champs through to successive final
03:53 Pardew seeks assurances from Man City and Arsenal target Evans
02:52 Neymar and Brazil targeting World Cup glory at Russia 2018
00:24 Bayern have no backup for Lewandowski – Muller

Thursday 30 November

21:36 He was aggressive but complimentary – Redmond corroborates Guardiola claims
20:44 Pochettino defends out-of-sorts Alli
20:15 Allardyce seduced by Everton´s ambition
19:39 Conte charged with misconduct after dismissal against Swansea
19:14 Mandzukic, Howedes out of Napoli showdown
19:00 BREAKING NEWS: Everton appoint Allardyce on 18-month deal
18:42 Mascherano to learn from Liverpool exit as Barca stay nears end
18:17 Jemez passes on chance to succeed Ayestaran at Las Palmas
17:52 David Silva: Manchester City´s assist king in numbers
17:27 Of course I believe – Bosz snaps at question about Dortmund future
17:18 England have nothing to fear in World Cup draw, says Hodgson
16:33 Turn the page - Pochettino book no excuse for Tottenham
15:06 Silva signs new Manchester City contract
14:14 Dakar Rally-bound Villas-Boas leaves Shanghai SIPG
14:01 Allegri wary of risking Higuain against Napoli
14:01 Navas defiant amid Kepa to Real Madrid talk
13:36 Wenger not waiting for Mourinho´s parked bus
12:43 Wenger admits Cazorla setback is ´disastrous´
11:56 No problem in Russia - Kanchelskis backs World Cup hosts
10:42 Madrid target Icardi ´worth €200m´
09:41 PSG goalkeeper Trapp fears for Germany World Cup place
09:00 World Cup 2018: Countdown to heat up after Kremlin draw
06:08 Tevez will decide whether he stays or goes, insist Shanghai Shenhua
05:55 Simeone lauds ´quality´ Torres after two-goal display
03:41 Toronto FC 1 Columbus Crew 0 (1-0 agg): Altidore fires hosts into consecutive MLS Cup finals
02:46 Lanus 1 Gremio 2 (1-3 agg): Brazilians end 22-year wait for third Libertadores crown
02:38 Belief key to Sterling success as Guardiola laughs at ´crazy´ Mendy
01:02 Emery: I have nothing to say to Di Maria
01:01 Conte apologises to officials after being sent off in Chelsea win
00:43 Howe slams ´poor´ Bournemouth in Burnley defeat
00:34 Valverde ´not worried´ by struggling Deulofeu
00:33 Mignolet ´clearly´ should have been dismissed, says Stoke boss Hughes
00:22 Sanches isn´t showing his talent - Clement
00:12 Rooney: West Ham strike could be my best ever goal

Wednesday 29 November

23:58 Metz set Ligue 1 record for successive home defeats
23:58 Mignolet let-off not a red card, insists Klopp
23:56 Ozil showed what he can do - Wenger
23:47 Moyes: Everton result is harsh on West Ham
23:45 Guardiola: I was telling Redmond how good he is
23:21 Atletico Madrid 3 Elche 0 (4-1 agg): Torres double sees Simeone´s men cruise through
23:13 Groin injury could sideline Lacazette for ´a while´
23:04 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Troyes 0: Cavani atones for penalty miss
23:03 Manchester City 2 Southampton 1: Sterling snatches last-gasp winner
23:01 Stoke City 0 Liverpool 3: Salah at the double for rotated Reds
22:55 Everton 4 West Ham 0: Rooney hat-trick seals vital win in front of Allardyce
22:42 Chelsea 1 Swansea City 0: Rudiger the match-winner for dominant Blues
22:38 Arsenal 5 Huddersfield Town 0: Ozil makes the difference in flattering win
22:38 Bournemouth 1 Burnley 2: Wood and Brady send Clarets sixth
22:22 Cutrone pays tribute to Montella
21:26 Barcelona 5 Real Murcia 0 (8-0 agg): Hosts net four in stunning second-half showing
21:12 Villas-Boas to race 2018 Dakar Rally
21:02 James Rodriguez back in Bayern Munich training
20:34 Solanke wins first Premier League start at Salah´s expense
20:21 Bielsa summoned to Lille meeting
19:00 UEFA president Ceferin signs up for Juan Mata´s Common Goal
18:35 Hart is England´s undoubted number one and should be respected - Seaman
18:16 Crystal Palace threaten bans, legal action after fan disturbances
17:15 Real Madrid will never sell Kovacic, says director Sanchez
16:48 We have a history of delivering – Pardew sticks up for Allardyce and Moyes
15:32 Allardyce set to be named Everton manager
14:49 Deschamps to sue Cantona for defamation
14:07 Pardew continues British managerial merry-go-round
14:05 Lewandowski hints at Ancelotti injury blame
12:47 You have to believe you´re the best, Courtois claims
12:10 More surgery for Cazorla after Arsenal star´s latest setback
11:47 Pardew appointed West Brom boss
11:40 Torino to wear Chapecoense tribute shirts
11:09 Neymar to Real Madrid ´not possible´ - Neymar Sr
10:40 Moyes would love 11-year stay at West Ham
09:37 Llorente confidence low after Spurs horror miss
09:14 Berizzo cancer surgery a success
04:58 Zidane glad to have Bale, Navas and Kovacic back
03:08 Chelsea trying to catch United, not City – Conte
03:06 Klopp: Salah not unplayable
02:28 Lukaku needs new boot deal to start scoring again, jokes Mourinho
00:55 Zidane not annoyed after shock Madrid draw
00:21 Benitez urges Newcastle to learn fast after comeback
00:13 Mourinho concerned Matic injury could be ´important´
00:05 Neither side deserved to win – Hughton

Facebook