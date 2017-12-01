World Cup 2018: Draw in full

Friday's draw for World Cup 2018 in Russia saw defending champions Germany selected in Group F alongside Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

Spain, the 2010 winners, will meet Iberian rivals Portugal as well as Morocco and Iran in Group B following the ceremony that was staged at the Kremlin in Moscow..

Brazil were drawn alongside Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.

The draw in full is:

Group A

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Egypt



Uruguay

Group B

Portugal

Spain

Morocco



Iran

Group C

France

Australia

Peru



Denmark

Group D

Argentina

Iceland

Croatia



Nigeria

Group E

Brazil

Switzerland

Costa Rica



Serbia

Group F

Germany

Mexico

Sweden



South Korea

Group G

Belgium

Panama

Tunisia



England

Group H

Poland

Senegal

Colombia



Japan