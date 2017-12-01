World Cup 2018: Day-by-day schedule

World Cup 2018 in Russia promises to be a wonderful tournament across an enormous, and diverse, country.

Here, we map out the day by day schedule for the group stage (all times are host city):

June 14

Russia v Saudi Arabia (Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow - 1800)



June 15

Egypt v Uruguay (Ekaterinburg - 1700)

Morocco v Iran (St Petersburg - 1800)

Portugal v Spain (Sochi - 2100)



June 16

France v Australia (Kazan - 1300)

Argentina v Iceland (Spartak Stadium, Moscow - 1600)

Peru v Denmark (Saransk - 1900)



Croatia v Nigeria (Kaliningrad - 2100)

June 17

Costa Rica v Serbia (Samara - 1600)

Germany v Mexico (Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow - 1800)

Brazil v Switzerland (Rostov - 2100)



June 18

Sweden v South Korea (Novgorod -1500)

Belgium v Panama (Sochi - 1800)

Tunisia v England (Volgograd - 2100)



June 19

Poland v Senegal (Spartak Stadium, Moscow - 1500)

Colombia v Japan (Saransk - 1800)

Russia v Egypt (St Petersburg - 2100)



June 20

Portugal v Morocco (Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow - 1500)

Uruguay v Saudi Arabia (Rostov - 1800)



Iran v Spain (Kazan - 2100)

June 21

France v Peru (Ekaterinburg - 1700)

Denmark v Australia (Samara - 1900)

Argentina v Croatia (Novgorod - 2100)

