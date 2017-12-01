Roberto Martinez is counting on his knowledge of English football as he attempts to mastermind a Belgium victory over the Three Lions in the group stages of the World Cup.
Belgium boss Martinez spent 21 years in Britain as a player and manager, last coaching Everton for a three-year spell between 2013 and 2016.
The football fates drew up an intriguing sub-plot for the 44-year-old in Friday's draw in Moscow, with Belgium drawn in Group G alongside England, Panama and Tunisia.
And Martinez reflected on a "special draw".
"As they say, football is a way of living and I lived almost 21 years in the British game and in England," he told BBC Sport.
"It's a very special draw. It's the World Cup and it's about preparation now with a challenging draw.
"I think it is the most demanding group in terms of the travelling arrangements."
|World Cup 2018: No added nerves for Low & favourites Germany
|World Cup 2018: Rakitic ready to rumble with Messi in Croatia v Argentina
|World Cup 2018: Deschamps earmarks Argentina as potential France threat
|World Cup 2018: Southgate warns against England writing off Tunisia & Panama
|World Cup 2018: Day-by-day schedule
|World Cup 2018: Belgium boss Martinez counting on experience to down Three Lions
|World Cup 2018: Neuer and Germany wary of Italy-conquering Swedes
|World Cup 2018: Germany start against Mexico as Russia face Saudi Arabia in big kick-off
|World Cup 2018: Draw in full
|Mourinho channels Borg to keep Manchester United on track
|I can´t control myself - Guardiola regrets Redmond pep talk
|Rangnick rejects Werner to Madrid speculation
|Handanovic pens new Inter deal to 2021
|Matip blow for Liverpool ahead of Brighton trip
|Conte to curb behaviour, ask players to speak to officials instead
|Ronaldo will win fifth Ballon d´Or and deserves it - Zidane
|Matic travelling for Arsenal clash but Jones, Bailly, Fellaini out
|Salah-Suarez Liverpool comparisons are for newspapers and social media - Klopp
|The numbers don´t lie - Gameiro helps Griezmann flourish, says Simeone
|Hasenhuttl rules himself out of Bayern contention
|Coutinho rumours of no interest to Valverde
|Guardiola asked to explain Redmond incident by FA
|Bale sidelined again as Zidane refuses to risk Madrid star
|Kepa a good goalkeeper but Navas is the best – Zidane
|Pogba: Germany want revenge over France
|Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 1: Bobo haunts Reds again
|Pogba won´t fight Young for Manchester United free-kick duties
|How do you stop Neymar? Bite him! – Domenech
|Lewandowski: Messi, Ronaldo once-in-a-century talents
|Southgate has ´massive sympathy´ for Mourinho over Jones row
|Shandong Luneng part with Magath
|Seattle Sounders 3 Houston Dynamo 0 (5-0 agg): MLS champs through to successive final
|Pardew seeks assurances from Man City and Arsenal target Evans
|Neymar and Brazil targeting World Cup glory at Russia 2018
|Bayern have no backup for Lewandowski – Muller
|He was aggressive but complimentary – Redmond corroborates Guardiola claims
|Pochettino defends out-of-sorts Alli
|Allardyce seduced by Everton´s ambition
|Conte charged with misconduct after dismissal against Swansea
|Mandzukic, Howedes out of Napoli showdown
|BREAKING NEWS: Everton appoint Allardyce on 18-month deal
|Mascherano to learn from Liverpool exit as Barca stay nears end
|Jemez passes on chance to succeed Ayestaran at Las Palmas
|David Silva: Manchester City´s assist king in numbers
|Of course I believe – Bosz snaps at question about Dortmund future
|England have nothing to fear in World Cup draw, says Hodgson
|Turn the page - Pochettino book no excuse for Tottenham
|Silva signs new Manchester City contract
|Dakar Rally-bound Villas-Boas leaves Shanghai SIPG
|Allegri wary of risking Higuain against Napoli
|Navas defiant amid Kepa to Real Madrid talk
|Wenger not waiting for Mourinho´s parked bus
|Wenger admits Cazorla setback is ´disastrous´
|No problem in Russia - Kanchelskis backs World Cup hosts
|Madrid target Icardi ´worth €200m´
|PSG goalkeeper Trapp fears for Germany World Cup place
|World Cup 2018: Countdown to heat up after Kremlin draw
|Tevez will decide whether he stays or goes, insist Shanghai Shenhua
|Simeone lauds ´quality´ Torres after two-goal display
|Toronto FC 1 Columbus Crew 0 (1-0 agg): Altidore fires hosts into consecutive MLS Cup finals
|Lanus 1 Gremio 2 (1-3 agg): Brazilians end 22-year wait for third Libertadores crown
|Belief key to Sterling success as Guardiola laughs at ´crazy´ Mendy
|Emery: I have nothing to say to Di Maria
|Conte apologises to officials after being sent off in Chelsea win
|Howe slams ´poor´ Bournemouth in Burnley defeat
|Valverde ´not worried´ by struggling Deulofeu
|Mignolet ´clearly´ should have been dismissed, says Stoke boss Hughes
|Sanches isn´t showing his talent - Clement
|Rooney: West Ham strike could be my best ever goal
|Metz set Ligue 1 record for successive home defeats
|Mignolet let-off not a red card, insists Klopp
|Ozil showed what he can do - Wenger
|Moyes: Everton result is harsh on West Ham
|Guardiola: I was telling Redmond how good he is
|Atletico Madrid 3 Elche 0 (4-1 agg): Torres double sees Simeone´s men cruise through
|Groin injury could sideline Lacazette for ´a while´
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Troyes 0: Cavani atones for penalty miss
|Manchester City 2 Southampton 1: Sterling snatches last-gasp winner
|Stoke City 0 Liverpool 3: Salah at the double for rotated Reds
|Everton 4 West Ham 0: Rooney hat-trick seals vital win in front of Allardyce
|Chelsea 1 Swansea City 0: Rudiger the match-winner for dominant Blues
|Arsenal 5 Huddersfield Town 0: Ozil makes the difference in flattering win
|Bournemouth 1 Burnley 2: Wood and Brady send Clarets sixth
|Cutrone pays tribute to Montella
|Barcelona 5 Real Murcia 0 (8-0 agg): Hosts net four in stunning second-half showing
|Villas-Boas to race 2018 Dakar Rally
|James Rodriguez back in Bayern Munich training
|Solanke wins first Premier League start at Salah´s expense
|Bielsa summoned to Lille meeting
|UEFA president Ceferin signs up for Juan Mata´s Common Goal
|Hart is England´s undoubted number one and should be respected - Seaman
|Crystal Palace threaten bans, legal action after fan disturbances
|Real Madrid will never sell Kovacic, says director Sanchez
|We have a history of delivering – Pardew sticks up for Allardyce and Moyes
|Allardyce set to be named Everton manager
|Deschamps to sue Cantona for defamation
|Pardew continues British managerial merry-go-round
|Lewandowski hints at Ancelotti injury blame
|You have to believe you´re the best, Courtois claims
|More surgery for Cazorla after Arsenal star´s latest setback
|Pardew appointed West Brom boss
|Torino to wear Chapecoense tribute shirts
|Neymar to Real Madrid ´not possible´ - Neymar Sr
|Moyes would love 11-year stay at West Ham
|Llorente confidence low after Spurs horror miss
|Berizzo cancer surgery a success
|Zidane glad to have Bale, Navas and Kovacic back
|Chelsea trying to catch United, not City – Conte
|Klopp: Salah not unplayable
|Lukaku needs new boot deal to start scoring again, jokes Mourinho
|Zidane not annoyed after shock Madrid draw
|Benitez urges Newcastle to learn fast after comeback
|Mourinho concerned Matic injury could be ´important´
|Neither side deserved to win – Hughton