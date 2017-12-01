World Cup 2018: Belgium boss Martinez counting on experience to down Three Lions

Roberto Martinez is counting on his knowledge of English football as he attempts to mastermind a Belgium victory over the Three Lions in the group stages of the World Cup.

Belgium boss Martinez spent 21 years in Britain as a player and manager, last coaching Everton for a three-year spell between 2013 and 2016.

The football fates drew up an intriguing sub-plot for the 44-year-old in Friday's draw in Moscow, with Belgium drawn in Group G alongside England, Panama and Tunisia.

And Martinez reflected on a "special draw".

"As they say, football is a way of living and I lived almost 21 years in the British game and in England," he told BBC Sport.

"It's a very special draw. It's the World Cup and it's about preparation now with a challenging draw.

"I think it is the most demanding group in terms of the travelling arrangements."