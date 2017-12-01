Tite: Brazil preparing like we´re facing Spain or England

Tite insists Brazil are preparing for the 2018 World Cup as if they were facing Spain or England, despite getting a kind draw on Friday.
The five-time world champions and South American heavyweights will face Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E in Russia next year.
However, Tite said his team's approach would be unchanged regardless of opposition.
"The requirement for Switzerland, Serbia and Costa Rica is the same for Spain, England or any other team. It's the same thing," he said.
"I only thought – and this is my conviction – to control only what is within my reach, to invest my energy in this, which is to make Brazil consolidate and grow."
Brazil qualified for the 2018 World Cup by dominating the difficult CONMEBOL section, finishing 10 points clear at the top.
Brazil qualified for the 2018 World Cup by dominating the difficult CONMEBOL section, finishing 10 points clear at the top.
While Tite admitted his team were among the favourites at the showpiece event, he said there was room for development.
"We still need to improve the tactical part, the physical preparation also needs adjustments for the players to arrive in the best condition," he added..
"We also need to act on the mental side to deal with the pressure and this expectation.
"We are a favourite, but there are others."
