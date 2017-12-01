Pogba won´t fight Young for Manchester United free-kick duties

Paul Pogba says he will not fight Ashley Young over free-kick duties for Manchester United and praised his team-mate for his "confidence" against Watford.
Young scored twice in the 4-2 victory at Vicarage Road on Tuesday, his second an outstanding strike from a set-piece 25 yards from goal.
Manager Jose Mourinho admitted afterwards he was surprised to see Pogba allow the England international to assume dead-ball responsibilities, especially since it was the Frenchman who drew the foul from Abdoulaye Doucoure in the first place.
But Pogba insists he will let Young try his luck again in Saturday's crunch clash with Arsenal if he feels ready.
"To be honest, I won the foul and he just came and took the ball straight away," he told MUTV. "He didn't even speak because he was so confident. He took it and scored.
"But I would never fight for a free-kick or a penalty, or whatever, because we all want the same result. We want to score and we want to win the game. So I was very happy."
Asked who would take one against the Gunners, he replied: "The one who is feeling it the most. Ash just scored the goal at Watford so if he feels it then fine, or I feel it then I will tell him. We will see what happens in the game."
Good 3 points on the road. Enjoyed being back at Watford much more than last year! Don’t even think about it, @premierleague, you’re not taking those goals away from me pic.twitter.com/zo96e0H0Cx— Ashley Young (@youngy18) November 28, 2017
United head into the clash at Emirates Stadium eight points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and Pogba knows the importance of a positive result, especially with the derby at Old Trafford coming up on December 10.
"These games that are coming up are very important for the rest of the season," he said. "This is Manchester United and Arsenal, we don't know want to lose to one of the big teams in England and they will want to beat us at their home.
"But we need three points to get closer to Manchester City. That it is. Away wins help you to win the league so they are very important, and it is a very important game this weekend."
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger expects Alexandre Lacazette to miss the game through injury and Pogba is glad United will not have to worry about his France team-mate.
"Alex has been great and at this moment he is scoring goals and playing well for the team," he said. "He is a big player for them and if he is not there I would say it is good for us. I hope for us that he doesn't play because that will help us, but I also hope he doesn't have a bad injury."
|Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 1: Bobo haunts Reds again
|Pogba won´t fight Young for Manchester United free-kick duties
|How do you stop Neymar? Bite him! – Domenech
|Lewandowski: Messi, Ronaldo once-in-a-century talents
|Southgate has ´massive sympathy´ for Mourinho over Jones row
|Shandong Luneng part with Magath
|Seattle Sounders 3 Houston Dynamo 0 (5-0 agg): MLS champs through to successive final
|Pardew seeks assurances from Man City and Arsenal target Evans
|Neymar and Brazil targeting World Cup glory at Russia 2018
|Bayern have no backup for Lewandowski – Muller
|He was aggressive but complimentary – Redmond corroborates Guardiola claims
|Pochettino defends out-of-sorts Alli
|Allardyce seduced by Everton´s ambition
|Conte charged with misconduct after dismissal against Swansea
|Mandzukic, Howedes out of Napoli showdown
|BREAKING NEWS: Everton appoint Allardyce on 18-month deal
|Mascherano to learn from Liverpool exit as Barca stay nears end
|Jemez passes on chance to succeed Ayestaran at Las Palmas
|David Silva: Manchester City´s assist king in numbers
|Of course I believe – Bosz snaps at question about Dortmund future
|England have nothing to fear in World Cup draw, says Hodgson
|Turn the page - Pochettino book no excuse for Tottenham
|Silva signs new Manchester City contract
|Dakar Rally-bound Villas-Boas leaves Shanghai SIPG
|Allegri wary of risking Higuain against Napoli
|Navas defiant amid Kepa to Real Madrid talk
|Wenger not waiting for Mourinho´s parked bus
|Wenger admits Cazorla setback is ´disastrous´
|No problem in Russia - Kanchelskis backs World Cup hosts
|Madrid target Icardi ´worth €200m´
|PSG goalkeeper Trapp fears for Germany World Cup place
|World Cup 2018: Countdown to heat up after Kremlin draw
|Tevez will decide whether he stays or goes, insist Shanghai Shenhua
|Simeone lauds ´quality´ Torres after two-goal display
|Toronto FC 1 Columbus Crew 0 (1-0 agg): Altidore fires hosts into consecutive MLS Cup finals
|Lanus 1 Gremio 2 (1-3 agg): Brazilians end 22-year wait for third Libertadores crown
|Belief key to Sterling success as Guardiola laughs at ´crazy´ Mendy
|Emery: I have nothing to say to Di Maria
|Conte apologises to officials after being sent off in Chelsea win
|Howe slams ´poor´ Bournemouth in Burnley defeat
|Valverde ´not worried´ by struggling Deulofeu
|Mignolet ´clearly´ should have been dismissed, says Stoke boss Hughes
|Sanches isn´t showing his talent - Clement
|Rooney: West Ham strike could be my best ever goal
|Metz set Ligue 1 record for successive home defeats
|Mignolet let-off not a red card, insists Klopp
|Ozil showed what he can do - Wenger
|Moyes: Everton result is harsh on West Ham
|Guardiola: I was telling Redmond how good he is
|Atletico Madrid 3 Elche 0 (4-1 agg): Torres double sees Simeone´s men cruise through
|Groin injury could sideline Lacazette for ´a while´
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Troyes 0: Cavani atones for penalty miss
|Manchester City 2 Southampton 1: Sterling snatches last-gasp winner
|Stoke City 0 Liverpool 3: Salah at the double for rotated Reds
|Everton 4 West Ham 0: Rooney hat-trick seals vital win in front of Allardyce
|Chelsea 1 Swansea City 0: Rudiger the match-winner for dominant Blues
|Arsenal 5 Huddersfield Town 0: Ozil makes the difference in flattering win
|Bournemouth 1 Burnley 2: Wood and Brady send Clarets sixth
|Cutrone pays tribute to Montella
|Barcelona 5 Real Murcia 0 (8-0 agg): Hosts net four in stunning second-half showing
|Villas-Boas to race 2018 Dakar Rally
|James Rodriguez back in Bayern Munich training
|Solanke wins first Premier League start at Salah´s expense
|Bielsa summoned to Lille meeting
|UEFA president Ceferin signs up for Juan Mata´s Common Goal
|Hart is England´s undoubted number one and should be respected - Seaman
|Crystal Palace threaten bans, legal action after fan disturbances
|Real Madrid will never sell Kovacic, says director Sanchez
|We have a history of delivering – Pardew sticks up for Allardyce and Moyes
|Allardyce set to be named Everton manager
|Deschamps to sue Cantona for defamation
|Pardew continues British managerial merry-go-round
|Lewandowski hints at Ancelotti injury blame
|You have to believe you´re the best, Courtois claims
|More surgery for Cazorla after Arsenal star´s latest setback
|Pardew appointed West Brom boss
|Torino to wear Chapecoense tribute shirts
|Neymar to Real Madrid ´not possible´ - Neymar Sr
|Moyes would love 11-year stay at West Ham
|Llorente confidence low after Spurs horror miss
|Berizzo cancer surgery a success
|Zidane glad to have Bale, Navas and Kovacic back
|Chelsea trying to catch United, not City – Conte
|Klopp: Salah not unplayable
|Lukaku needs new boot deal to start scoring again, jokes Mourinho
|Zidane not annoyed after shock Madrid draw
|Benitez urges Newcastle to learn fast after comeback
|Mourinho concerned Matic injury could be ´important´
|Neither side deserved to win – Hughton