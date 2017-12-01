Napoli 0 Juventus 1: Higuain hands boost to title defence against former club

Gonzalo Higuain overcame a fractured hand to help Juventus pull within a point of leaders Napoli in the Serie A title race, scoring the decisive goal in a tight 1-0 win over his former club.
Higuain had been a doubt for Friday's contest against the team he left for Juve in a €90million move in July last year after undergoing surgery on his left hand.
But the Argentina striker was named in the starting XI and needed just 12 minutes to make what proved to be the key contribution as Juve boosted their momentum in the hunt for a seventh successive Scudetto, while Napoli's hopes of a first league title since the 1989-90 season hit an early setback.
Napoli have lit up both Serie A and the Champions League this season with their entertaining and free-scoring style of play under Maurizio Sarri.
Yet they were frustrated following Higuain's opener, with Gianluigi Buffon untested in the Juve goal in the second half. The Turin club are now second - a point ahead of Inter, who can go top with a win over Chievo on Sunday, having played a game more - and remain three clear of Roma, who beat SPAL 3-1 in the day's earlier game.
Both teams must quickly turn their attention to Champions League football in midweek, with Napoli taking on Feyenoord and Juventus visiting Olympiacos as they each bid to seal a place in the last 16.
5 - Gonzalo #Higuain has scored 5 goals in his last 5 games against Napoli (all competitions). Sniper. #NapoliJuventus— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 1, 2017
Higuain forced Pepe Reina into action in the fourth minute as he was denied at the near post after being played in by Douglas Costa.
The same two players were involved when Reina was beaten eight minutes later.
Costa started a quick counter-attack and Paulo Dybala's superb pass found Higuain, who slotted the ball inside Reina's left-hand post.
@G_Higuain is the difference at half-time.#NapoliJuve #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/S0DXBGlKM8— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 1, 2017
Napoli responded well, though, and Marek Hamsik forced Buffon to parry behind with a long-range strike.
But Costa continued to cause Napoli problems on the break, another marauding run leading to a cutback that Higuain saw deflected for a corner, from which Medhi Benatia lashed wide.
Lorenzo Insigne curled towards the roof of the net only to be thwarted by Buffon, who then kept out his header from the resulting corner.
Dybala threatened to double Juve's lead before the break, but could not produce the finish to match his surge into the Napoli half.
Jose Callejon flashed a shot wide as Napoli continued to be frustrated despite dictating the play, and the San Paolo grew further exasperated when the hosts were denied a penalty when Dries Mertens went down as he battled for the ball with Giorgio Chiellini.
Napoli were grateful to Reina for keeping them within touching distance in the 68th minute, the Spaniard turning over Blaise Matuidi's strike into the ground after the France midfielder latched on to Miralem Pjanic's perfectly weighted cross-field ball.
Insigne drove wide of the far post on the half-volley in what was Napoli's last legitimate chance, Juve successfully sitting deep to secure a result that will, despite Napoli's position at the summit, reaffirm their status as title favourites.
|Porto 0 Benfica 0: Dragoes joined by Sporting at summit after controversial draw
|Napoli still Scudetto favourites - Allegri
|Tite: Brazil preparing like we´re facing Spain or England
|Juventus´ scoring streak sets new Serie A record
|Napoli 0 Juventus 1: Higuain hands boost to title defence against former club
|Heynckes confirms Muller will start for Bayern against Hannover
|Emery reiterates call for better Neymar protection from refs
|World Cup 2018: Group by group analysis E-H
|World Cup 2018: Group-by-group analysis A-D
|Guardiola open to new Man City deal for ´amazing´ Sterling
|World Cup 2018: A titanic Iberian tussle highlights the five best group games
|World Cup 2018: Opta make Brazil favourites for glory in Russia
|World Cup 2018: No added nerves for Low & favourites Germany
|World Cup 2018: Rakitic ready to rumble with Messi in Croatia v Argentina
|World Cup 2018: Deschamps earmarks Argentina as potential France threat
|World Cup 2018: Southgate warns against England writing off Tunisia & Panama
|World Cup 2018: Day-by-day schedule
|World Cup 2018: Belgium boss Martinez counting on experience to down Three Lions
|World Cup 2018: Neuer and Germany wary of Italy-conquering Swedes
|World Cup 2018: Germany start against Mexico as Russia face Saudi Arabia in big kick-off
|World Cup 2018: Draw in full
|Mourinho channels Borg to keep Manchester United on track
|I can´t control myself - Guardiola regrets Redmond pep talk
|Rangnick rejects Werner to Madrid speculation
|Handanovic pens new Inter deal to 2021
|Matip blow for Liverpool ahead of Brighton trip
|Conte to curb behaviour, ask players to speak to officials instead
|Ronaldo will win fifth Ballon d´Or and deserves it - Zidane
|Matic travelling for Arsenal clash but Jones, Bailly, Fellaini out
|Salah-Suarez Liverpool comparisons are for newspapers and social media - Klopp
|The numbers don´t lie - Gameiro helps Griezmann flourish, says Simeone
|Hasenhuttl rules himself out of Bayern contention
|Coutinho rumours of no interest to Valverde
|Guardiola asked to explain Redmond incident by FA
|Bale sidelined again as Zidane refuses to risk Madrid star
|Kepa a good goalkeeper but Navas is the best – Zidane
|Pogba: Germany want revenge over France
|Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 1: Bobo haunts Reds again
|Pogba won´t fight Young for Manchester United free-kick duties
|How do you stop Neymar? Bite him! – Domenech
|Lewandowski: Messi, Ronaldo once-in-a-century talents
|Southgate has ´massive sympathy´ for Mourinho over Jones row
|Shandong Luneng part with Magath
|Seattle Sounders 3 Houston Dynamo 0 (5-0 agg): MLS champs through to successive final
|Pardew seeks assurances from Man City and Arsenal target Evans
|Neymar and Brazil targeting World Cup glory at Russia 2018
|Bayern have no backup for Lewandowski – Muller
|He was aggressive but complimentary – Redmond corroborates Guardiola claims
|Pochettino defends out-of-sorts Alli
|Allardyce seduced by Everton´s ambition
|Conte charged with misconduct after dismissal against Swansea
|Mandzukic, Howedes out of Napoli showdown
|BREAKING NEWS: Everton appoint Allardyce on 18-month deal
|Mascherano to learn from Liverpool exit as Barca stay nears end
|Jemez passes on chance to succeed Ayestaran at Las Palmas
|David Silva: Manchester City´s assist king in numbers
|Of course I believe – Bosz snaps at question about Dortmund future
|England have nothing to fear in World Cup draw, says Hodgson
|Turn the page - Pochettino book no excuse for Tottenham
|Silva signs new Manchester City contract
|Dakar Rally-bound Villas-Boas leaves Shanghai SIPG
|Allegri wary of risking Higuain against Napoli
|Navas defiant amid Kepa to Real Madrid talk
|Wenger not waiting for Mourinho´s parked bus
|Wenger admits Cazorla setback is ´disastrous´
|No problem in Russia - Kanchelskis backs World Cup hosts
|Madrid target Icardi ´worth €200m´
|PSG goalkeeper Trapp fears for Germany World Cup place
|World Cup 2018: Countdown to heat up after Kremlin draw
|Tevez will decide whether he stays or goes, insist Shanghai Shenhua
|Simeone lauds ´quality´ Torres after two-goal display
|Toronto FC 1 Columbus Crew 0 (1-0 agg): Altidore fires hosts into consecutive MLS Cup finals
|Lanus 1 Gremio 2 (1-3 agg): Brazilians end 22-year wait for third Libertadores crown
|Belief key to Sterling success as Guardiola laughs at ´crazy´ Mendy
|Emery: I have nothing to say to Di Maria
|Conte apologises to officials after being sent off in Chelsea win
|Howe slams ´poor´ Bournemouth in Burnley defeat
|Valverde ´not worried´ by struggling Deulofeu
|Mignolet ´clearly´ should have been dismissed, says Stoke boss Hughes
|Sanches isn´t showing his talent - Clement
|Rooney: West Ham strike could be my best ever goal