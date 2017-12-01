Juventus´ scoring streak sets new Serie A record

Juventus' 1-0 win at Napoli not only moved them one point adrift of the leaders, but also made Serie A history.

The defending champions, seeking a seventh successive Scudetto, went into the game four points behind Napoli.

But they took the lead after just 12 minutes at the Stadio San Paolo, Gonzalo Higuain's sixth league goal in five games proving the decisive blow.

Higuain's composed finish inside Pepe Reina's left-hand post ensured that Juve have now found the net in each of their last 44 Serie A games, setting a new record in the competition.