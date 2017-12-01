Handanovic pens new Inter deal to 2021

Samir Handanovic has committed his future to Inter until June 2021.
The Slovenia goalkeeper moved to San Siro in July 2012 and has been the Nerazzurri's undisputed number one, racking up 195 Serie A appearances for the club.
Handanovic had been previously linked with a move to Manchester United, had David De Gea moved on from Old Trafford, while Liverpool have more recently been credited with an interest.
But the 33-year-old appears set to remain in Milan for the foreseeable future after penning fresh terms with Luciano Spalletti's men.
It's official: #Handanovic signs new #Nerazzurri contract until

A brief statement on Inter's website read: "FC Internazionale Milano are delighted to announce the contract renewal of Samir Handanovic until June 30th 2021.
"The Nerazzurri story between Inter and Handanovic continues!"
Inter are unbeaten in Serie A this season, winning 11 and drawing three to sit two points adrift of leaders Napoli.
