Emery reiterates call for better Neymar protection from refs

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has reiterated his belief that referees in Ligue 1 need to do more to protect superstar Neymar.

Brazil forward Neymar has hit the ground running at the Parc des Princes, scoring 15 goals in all competitions since his record-breaking move from Barcelona.

Neymar was on target and set up another in the midweek 2-0 beating of Troyes, but was once again subjected to strong tackles and he is the most fouled player in the league.

Emery says football is an entertainment business and officials should do more to make sure the best talents do not suffer.

"It is important to protect the players, not only Neymar," he told a news conference ahead of PSG's trip to Strasbourg on Saturday.

"He touches the ball often, he looks for a lot of one-on-ones, he dribbles plenty, we need the players to be protected.

"Football is a spectacle, and Neymar is a player who suffers numerous fouls. The referee needs to protect the players."