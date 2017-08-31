Watford have completed the signing of defender Marvin Zeegelaar from Sporting CP.
Zeegelaar moves to Vicarage Road on a four-year deal after making 37 appearances for Sporting, who he joined in 2016 after a spell with Primeira Liga rivals Rio Ave.
The 22-year-old left-back will wear the number 22 shirt for Watford.
| A message from Marvin to you, #watfordfc fans! pic.twitter.com/k52Yu0PhzP— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 31, 2017
Zeegelaar signs four-year deal at Watford
