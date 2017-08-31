Related

Article

Tite tells Barca target Coutinho: Go where you feel happy

31 August 2017 07:35

Tite is unsure where Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho will be playing when the transfer window shuts but the Brazil boss has told the Barcelona target to go where he feels happy.

Coutinho continues to be heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Barca ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline in the Premier League, though LaLiga clubs have an extra day to complete their business.

The Brazil international – subject of three failed bids from Barcelona after handing in a transfer request – is yet to feature for Liverpool this season due to a back injury and illness.

As Coutinho and CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying leaders Brazil prepare to face Ecuador on Thursday, head coach Tite provided an update on the attacking midfielder.

"I can't assess Coutinho in financial terms," Tite told reporters. "My thing is in the pitch, that's my concern. We have different realities.

"But I've talked to Coutinho, told him the same I've told you: go where you feel happy. If it's Liverpool, I'll be ok. If it's another one, I'll be ok.

"I have to know my limits. I don't have to have opinion about everything. I don't want to be a showman, to be talking about everything. I'm very discreet in this kind of things. And fair. And justice is that he can be happy. I don't know which club he's going to. He'll decide it. But the Brazilian squad won't lose him."

Coutinho is in line to feature in Brazil's qualifiers against Ecuador and Colombia, despite his lack of playing time at Liverpool.

Back problems and a bout of illness are behind Coutinho's Liverpool absence, though his doctor in Brazil contradicted this by claiming the player was suffering from stress brought about by uncertainty over his future.

Talking about Coutinho's fitness, Tite said: "Coutinho was called up with 15 days of anticipation. We were aware that we are in a transference window with all the chances of changes coming in. I have to pay attention to it.

"That's a reality because it touches the emotional side, the player's life, the routine of the clubs. And, at the same time, we have to look at the essence of Brazilian squad. A player with the level and the quality of Philippe.

"Coutinho, fit at that moment, had to be called. He had a problem. And the dimension of this injury, to know that our basis was the moment in which he arrived to the Brazilian squad. I have this responsibility of telling you this.

"And the medical department made an assessment, a transition work, a contact from physician to physician from Liverpool, from staff to staff, I didn't do that because I don't speak English but we made it, so that we wouldn't put a player at risk but also don't lose him. Don't lose a player with the level of Coutinho. He stays as an option."

Sponsored links

Thursday 31 August

10:17 Metz bring in Wollscheid from Stoke
10:10 Ferguson not convinced by VAR
09:13 Deadline Day: Five transfers to look out for
07:35 Tite tells Barca target Coutinho: Go where you feel happy
04:09 Real Madrid can win six trophies this season – Alonso
02:41 Ferguson: Real Madrid team to beat in Champions League
02:09 Mahrez leaves Algeria camp to finalise transfer
01:50 Godin: Uruguay have to be at their best to stop Messi
01:01 Arsenal to City rumours no worry for Sanchez, says Chile boss Pizzi
00:02 Sanches has to play - Rummenigge on Bayern youngster joining Swansea

Wednesday 30 August

23:49 Ferguson feels for Liverpool over Coutinho saga
22:38 Portugal and Bayern star Sanches close to Swansea switch
21:31 Deschamps wary of Netherlands threat to France
20:02 Mitrovic banned for three games after Lanzini clash
19:46 Southampton loan Clasie to Club Brugge
19:36 West Brom confirm loan coup of PSG midfielder Krychowiak
18:48 Juventus complete Howedes signing
18:15 Vidal denies involvement in police incident at Chile casino
17:59 Germany lose Khedira, Gnabry to injuries
17:06 Tottenham complete signing of Foyth from Estudiantes
16:57 Inter confirm knee ligament injury for new boy Cancelo
16:38 Schick sees no difference between Roma and Juventus
15:56 Benedito brands Bartomeu ´out of control´ as Barcelona no confidence vote gathers pace
15:21 There´s nothing negative about Sanchez transfer saga, says Bravo
14:28 Oblak open to Atletico Madrid exit in 2018
13:59 Lindelof ´always wants to play´ amid difficult start at Man Utd
13:53 Atletico chief Cerezo ´optimistic´ over Costa return
13:28 I was brave to leave Chelsea, says England´s Chalobah
13:26 Gibbs completes West Brom switch from Arsenal
13:10 Forsberg eyes Leipzig exit when Keita joins Liverpool
12:32 Snodgrass lays into under-fire Hammers boss Bilic
12:18 Giroud ´ashamed´ by Arsenal´s Liverpool capitulation
11:42 WATCH: Neymar and Brazil star show off Samba skills with dressing room keepy-uppies
11:26 Ox to Liverpool and Sterling for Sanchez? Neville ´sad´ at Arsenal plight
11:00 I already have bellyache when everyone´s fit! - Hoeness rules out Bayern swoop for Draxler
10:42 Borussia Dortmund seal Toljan signing
10:15 De Bruyne: If Man City want Sanchez, they will try everything
09:30 Howedes set for Juventus medical
09:22 Rooney criticism ´unfair´, says England striker Defoe
06:56 Bale unfazed by latest Madrid boos – Coleman
02:33 Asensio will win Ballon d´Or – Vazquez
00:23 England want to be the best in the world – Henderson

Tuesday 29 August

22:46 Barcelona´s Marlon seals two-year Nice loan
22:17 Monaco sign Keita Balde for reported €30m fee
22:14 King extends contract with Bournemouth
22:00 Umtiti excited by Dembele arrival as Barcelona move on from Neymar
21:29 Tabarez won´t rule out Suarez return in key Uruguay qualifiers
21:22 Andre Silva hails Cristiano Ronaldo for shutting up his critics
20:49 Dembele needs patience from Barcelona, says Bartra
20:22 Mitrovic charged by FA after Lanzini incident
19:48 Sampaoli explains why Argentina need Icardi more than Higuain
18:50 Argentina remain outside of World Cup qualifying spots as CAS uphold Bolivia punishment
18:49 Chelsea sign Eden Hazard´s younger brother Kylian
18:25 Mor quits Borussia Dortmund for Celta Vigo
17:58 Dembele trains with Barcelona for the first time
17:51 Roma sign Sampdoria´s Schick on initial loan deal
16:57 Only Atletico transfer ban stopped Griezmann exit, says ex-agent
16:43 Giggs worth £2billion in current market, claims Keane
16:06 Recovering Robben ready to ´give everything´ for Netherlands
15:32 Monaco confirm Jovetic signing as Mbappe nears PSG move
15:07 Hitzfeld: Muller´s Bayern frustrations are understandable
14:44 Ramos backs himself to follow friend Cannavaro and win Ballon d´Or
14:16 Returning Villa hails Asensio and predicts another ´glorious´ Spain era
13:49 Dortmund bus bomb suspect charged with attempted murder
13:43 Allardyce rules out replacing De Boer as Palace boss
13:09 Brozovic set for Inter stay after failed Cuadrado swap
12:35 Lyon seal move for Celta´s Diop
12:21 Barcelona´s Marlon on the way to Nice
11:58 Rabiot relishing Mbappe and Neymar link-up at PSG
11:08 Stoke land £18m Wimmer from Tottenham
10:26 Stress behind Coutinho´s Liverpool absence, doctor claims
09:06 Liverpool strike deal to sign Keita in 2018
09:00 Juventus target Howedes not swayed by Premier League interest
06:28 Lovren: Liverpool have best attack in Premier League
04:04 Vieira: Arsenal should use Mourinho tactics
01:34 Perisic happy at Inter and set for new contract – Cacic
01:16 Ramos tells Madrid crowd: Don´t boo Pique

Facebook