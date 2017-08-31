Shawcross agrees new four-year deal at Stoke

Stoke City have handed captain Ryan Shawcross a new four-year contract.

Shawcross, who was linked with a move to Burnley earlier in the transfer window, only had a year left on his previous deal but is now tied to the club until 2021.

The 29-year-old is entering his 11th season with Stoke, having joined in 2007 from Manchester United, initially on loan before making the move permanent the following year for £2million.

The defender played 35 Premier League games last season and has started all three of the Potters' top-flight matches in 2017-18.

#SCFC are delighted to announce that skipper Ryan Shawcross has signed a new 4-year contract, committing him to the club until at least 2021 pic.twitter.com/sLQIKSpFW2 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 31, 2017

He is part of a competitive group of centre-back at the bet365 Stadium along with new signings Kevin Wimmer, Bruno Martins Indi and loan addition Kurt Zouma.

Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes said: "It has been a busy summer for us in the transfer market, and we're delighted with the signings we've made. The renewal of Ryan's contract, however, is as significant as any new signing we have made.

"It's unusual in this day and age for a player to spend so long at one club. Ryan has become synonymous with the progress the club has made over the past decade and we're delighted he has committed to at least another four years with us."

Fellow defender Philipp Wollscheid left Stoke to join Metz on Wednesday.