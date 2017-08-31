Related

Sanches has to play - Rummenigge on Bayern youngster joining Swansea

31 August 2017 00:02

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has explained Bayern Munich's decision to loan Renato Sanches to Swansea City.

Omnisport understands the Premier League club are confident of finalising the season-long signing of the 20-year-old Portugal midfielder before Thursday's transfer deadline.

The Euro 2016 winner has struggled for regular first-team opportunities at the Allianz Arena and, despite Sanches being linked to the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus, AC Milan and Monaco, chairman Rummenigge has identified Swansea – who are managed by Carlo Ancelotti's former Bayern assistant Paul Clement – as the place where the youngster can develop as Bayern wish.

"We wanted Renato Sanches to join a club where he is able to play on a high level and where he has a coach who wants him," Rummenigge told Kicker.

"Renato has to play continuously for a year and that's not guaranteed given the quality in our squad."

According to Kicker, Bayern will receive a loan fee of €8.5million for Sanches and Swansea will not have an option to buy the player at the end of the season.

Sanches joined Bayern from Benfica for €35m in May last year but made 16 of his 25 appearances in all competitions from the bench. 

Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
1 Borussia Dortmund 2 +5 6
2 Bayern München 2 +4 6
3 Hamburger SV 2 +3 6
4 Hannover 96 2 +2 6
5 Borussia M'gla… 2 +1 4
6 Hoffenheim 2 +1 4
7 RB Leipzig 2 +1 3
8 Schalke 04 2 +1 3
9 Hertha BSC 2 +0 3
10 Stuttgart 2 -1 3
11 Wolfsburg 2 -2 3
12 Augsburg 2 -1 1
13 Eintracht Fran… 2 -1 1
14 Bayer Leverkusen 2 -2 1
15 Freiburg 2 -3 1
16 Mainz 05 2 -2 0
17 Köln 2 -3 0
18 Werder Bremen 2 -3 0

