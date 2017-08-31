Sanches has to play - Rummenigge on Bayern youngster joining Swansea

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has explained Bayern Munich's decision to loan Renato Sanches to Swansea City.
Omnisport understands the Premier League club are confident of finalising the season-long signing of the 20-year-old Portugal midfielder before Thursday's transfer deadline.
The Euro 2016 winner has struggled for regular first-team opportunities at the Allianz Arena and, despite Sanches being linked to the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus, AC Milan and Monaco, chairman Rummenigge has identified Swansea – who are managed by Carlo Ancelotti's former Bayern assistant Paul Clement – as the place where the youngster can develop as Bayern wish.
"We wanted Renato Sanches to join a club where he is able to play on a high level and where he has a coach who wants him," Rummenigge told Kicker.
"Renato has to play continuously for a year and that's not guaranteed given the quality in our squad."
Work pic.twitter.com/ge5lKNvauj— renatosanches (@renatosanches35) August 24, 2017
According to Kicker, Bayern will receive a loan fee of €8.5million for Sanches and Swansea will not have an option to buy the player at the end of the season.
Sanches joined Bayern from Benfica for €35m in May last year but made 16 of his 25 appearances in all competitions from the bench.
