Sakho saga rumbles on as West Ham striker seeks return to France

Diafra Sakho has taken it upon himself to attempt to force through a move to Rennes, undergoing a medical with the Ligue 1 side without West Ham's permission.
The forward, who joined the Hammers from Metz in 2014, has failed to build on a promising debut season in the Premier League with injuries and loss of form plaguing the Senegal striker.
In a saga reminiscent of Peter Odemwingie driving to QPR in an ultimately unsuccessful bid to hasten a switch from West Brom in 2013, Sakho reportedly travelled to Rennes to agree terms on Wednesday, despite West Ham chairman David Gold insisting the 27-year-old is going nowhere.
"Diafra Sakho is not for sale in this transfer window he is an integral part of our first team squad and will play a part in our recovery," Gold wrote on Twitter.
Diafra Sakho is not for sale in this transfer window he is an integral part of our first team squad and will play a part in our recovery. dg pic.twitter.com/wtBNB8H2D5— David Gold (@davidgold) August 30, 2017
But Sakho, who is said to have returned to England but missed training on Thursday, maintains hope of joining Rennes before the transfer window closes at 23:00 BST.
"I have had a frustrating time for the past couple of seasons. I want a fresh start and I want to get back to playing regular football," Sakho told Sky Sports.
"I have got no issues with West Ham or West Ham fans. This is purely a footballing decision. I want to go back to France."
|Imbula joins Toulouse on loan after frustrating Stoke spell
|Nani joins Lazio on loan from Valencia
|Ambition and desire outweigh age, says Spain striker Villa
|Juventus new-boy Howedes rejects Bonucci comparisons
|Impenetrable Iran set new World Cup qualifying record
|Burnley buy Wells from Huddersfield
|Postecoglou takes blame as Australia fall flat in Japan showdown
|Sanches among Europe´s young elite - Clement
|Watford wrap up season-long Karnezis loan
|Origi seals loan switch from Liverpool to Wolfsburg
|South Korea 0 Iran 0: Hosts miss chance to qualify for Russia against 10 men
|Oxlade-Chamberlain admits Liverpool switch a surprise to many
|Paraguay set to join Argentina-Uruguay bid for 2030 World Cup
|Sakho saga rumbles on as West Ham striker seeks return to France
|Inter sign Bastoni, then loan him back to Atalanta
|South Korea 0 Iran 0: Hosts miss chance to qualify for Russia against 10 men
|Sanches makes loan switch from Bayern to Swansea
|Japan 2 Australia 0: Asano, Ideguchi send Samurai Blue to World Cup
|Oxlade-Chamberlain made instant impact on Klopp
|Deadline-day round-up: Ox joins Liverpool, Aurier to Tottenham & busy Leverkusen
|Leverkusen splash out on teenage star Retsos
|Kampl signs four-year Leipzig deal
|Japan 2 Australia 0: Asano, Ideguchi send Samurai Blue to World Cup
|Tottenham complete Aurier capture on deadline day
|Liverpool sign Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal
|Verratti: Barcelona speculation was difficult
|I´m just chilling at home - Mustafi´s father and agent rules out deadline-day move
|Leeds bring in Cibicki from Malmo
|Shawcross agrees new four-year deal at Stoke
|Alonso tips Napoli to surprise in Champions League
|Man Utd send Willock to Utrecht
|Metz bring in Wollscheid from Stoke
|Ferguson not convinced by VAR
|Deadline Day: Five transfers to look out for
|Tite tells Barca target Coutinho: Go where you feel happy
|Real Madrid can win six trophies this season – Alonso
|Ferguson: Real Madrid team to beat in Champions League
|Mahrez leaves Algeria camp to finalise transfer
|Godin: Uruguay have to be at their best to stop Messi
|Arsenal to City rumours no worry for Sanchez, says Chile boss Pizzi
|Sanches has to play - Rummenigge on Bayern youngster joining Swansea
|Ferguson feels for Liverpool over Coutinho saga
|Portugal and Bayern star Sanches close to Swansea switch
|Deschamps wary of Netherlands threat to France
|Mitrovic banned for three games after Lanzini clash
|Southampton loan Clasie to Club Brugge
|West Brom confirm loan coup of PSG midfielder Krychowiak
|Juventus complete Howedes signing
|Vidal denies involvement in police incident at Chile casino
|Germany lose Khedira, Gnabry to injuries
|Tottenham complete signing of Foyth from Estudiantes
|Inter confirm knee ligament injury for new boy Cancelo
|Schick sees no difference between Roma and Juventus
|Benedito brands Bartomeu ´out of control´ as Barcelona no confidence vote gathers pace
|There´s nothing negative about Sanchez transfer saga, says Bravo
|Oblak open to Atletico Madrid exit in 2018
|Lindelof ´always wants to play´ amid difficult start at Man Utd
|Atletico chief Cerezo ´optimistic´ over Costa return
|I was brave to leave Chelsea, says England´s Chalobah
|Gibbs completes West Brom switch from Arsenal
|Forsberg eyes Leipzig exit when Keita joins Liverpool
|Snodgrass lays into under-fire Hammers boss Bilic
|Giroud ´ashamed´ by Arsenal´s Liverpool capitulation
|WATCH: Neymar and Brazil star show off Samba skills with dressing room keepy-uppies
|Ox to Liverpool and Sterling for Sanchez? Neville ´sad´ at Arsenal plight
|I already have bellyache when everyone´s fit! - Hoeness rules out Bayern swoop for Draxler
|Borussia Dortmund seal Toljan signing
|De Bruyne: If Man City want Sanchez, they will try everything
|Howedes set for Juventus medical
|Rooney criticism ´unfair´, says England striker Defoe
|Bale unfazed by latest Madrid boos – Coleman
|Asensio will win Ballon d´Or – Vazquez
|England want to be the best in the world – Henderson
|Barcelona´s Marlon seals two-year Nice loan
|Monaco sign Keita Balde for reported €30m fee
|King extends contract with Bournemouth
|Umtiti excited by Dembele arrival as Barcelona move on from Neymar
|Tabarez won´t rule out Suarez return in key Uruguay qualifiers
|Andre Silva hails Cristiano Ronaldo for shutting up his critics
|Dembele needs patience from Barcelona, says Bartra
|Mitrovic charged by FA after Lanzini incident
|Sampaoli explains why Argentina need Icardi more than Higuain
|Argentina remain outside of World Cup qualifying spots as CAS uphold Bolivia punishment
|Chelsea sign Eden Hazard´s younger brother Kylian
|Mor quits Borussia Dortmund for Celta Vigo
|Dembele trains with Barcelona for the first time
|Roma sign Sampdoria´s Schick on initial loan deal
|Only Atletico transfer ban stopped Griezmann exit, says ex-agent
|Giggs worth £2billion in current market, claims Keane
|Recovering Robben ready to ´give everything´ for Netherlands
|Monaco confirm Jovetic signing as Mbappe nears PSG move
|Hitzfeld: Muller´s Bayern frustrations are understandable
|Ramos backs himself to follow friend Cannavaro and win Ballon d´Or
|Returning Villa hails Asensio and predicts another ´glorious´ Spain era
|Dortmund bus bomb suspect charged with attempted murder
|Allardyce rules out replacing De Boer as Palace boss
|Brozovic set for Inter stay after failed Cuadrado swap
|Lyon seal move for Celta´s Diop
|Barcelona´s Marlon on the way to Nice
|Rabiot relishing Mbappe and Neymar link-up at PSG
|Stoke land £18m Wimmer from Tottenham
|Stress behind Coutinho´s Liverpool absence, doctor claims
|Liverpool strike deal to sign Keita in 2018
|Juventus target Howedes not swayed by Premier League interest
|Lovren: Liverpool have best attack in Premier League
|Vieira: Arsenal should use Mourinho tactics
|Perisic happy at Inter and set for new contract – Cacic
|Ramos tells Madrid crowd: Don´t boo Pique