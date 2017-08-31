Paraguay set to join Argentina-Uruguay bid for 2030 World Cup

Paraguay is set to join Argentina and Uruguay's bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The edition will represent the 100th anniversary of the inaugural competition held in Uruguay, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino last year tentatively backed the nation acting as joint-hosts with Argentina.

Matches could also take place in Paraguay after the country's president Horacio Cartes announced an agreement had been reached with his counterparts in the other two nations.

"I can confirm an agreement between the presidents of Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay to fight for the 2030 World Cup hosting rights," Cartes tweeted.

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez, the former head of the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) who in 2015 asked FIFA to allow his native country to provide at least one of the venues for the 2030 World Cup, subsequently announced he would meet with Cartes to discuss plans.

"Meeting with president Horacio Cartes to plan for Paraguay being a sub-site of the 2030 World Cup with Argentina and Uruguay," Dominguez posted on Twitter.

Paraguay has never hosted a World Cup, while Argentina did so in 1978 when the country won the first of two titles.