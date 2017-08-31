Oxlade-Chamberlain admits Liverpool switch a surprise to many

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain thanked everyone at Arsenal following his move to Liverpool, a transfer which he conceded would come as a surprise to many.

The England international completed his switch to Anfield on Thursday for a reported fee of £35million, signing a long-term contract with the Reds.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's chances of securing regular first-team football under Jurgen Klopp have been questioned in some quarters as he faces stiff competition from the likes of Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum for the central midfield berth he is said to favour.

And 24-year-old admits the decision to leave Emirates Stadium did not come easily.

Absolutely delighted to be a red! Can't wait to get started with the boys after the International break! @LFC pic.twitter.com/VtMKOye4kv — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) August 31, 2017

"After six years, three FA Cup wins and countless incredible memories, the time has come for me to move on from Arsenal," the midfielder wrote on Twitter.

"I want to publicly thank Arsene [Wenger], the coaching and club staff and my amazing team mates for all the incredible opportunities I have been given.

"Thank you so much to you, the fans, who have always had my back - I honestly couldn't be more grateful. The club, and my time here, will always mean a massive amount to me.

"I know my choice might come as a surprise to many, and the decision to leave was tough after being a part of the club for so many years, but I feel that this move is right for the next stage in my ongoing development."