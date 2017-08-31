Liverpool send Ryan Kent on loan to Freiburg

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent has joined Bundesliga side Freiburg on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old impressed for the Reds in pre-season and was rewarded with a new five-year contract in early August, but has been unable to force his way into the first-team reckoning at Anfield.

Kent will instead head out on loan for the third time following spells with Coventry and Barnsley, where he caught the eye last term.

Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hannover had all been linked with the speedy England youth international, only for Freiburg's patience to pay off on deadline-day.

"It was not clear for a long time whether Liverpool would let him go at all. This door has been opened again for us in recent days," sporting director Klemens Hartenbach said.

"Ryan is a two-footed attacking player who will be able to play on both wings."

Freiburg finished an impressive seventh last season to book their place in the Europa League's preliminary stages, but were knocked out by Domzale in the third qualifying round.

Christian Streich's side are yet to claim a win from their opening two Bundesliga fixtures, drawing 0-0 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt before a 4-1 defeat at RB Leipzig last weekend.