Former Nice captain Nampalys Mendy has rejoined the Ligue 1 club on loan after spending one season with Leicester City.
The midfielder, signed as a replacement for N'Golo Kante following Leicester's staggering Premier League title triumph, made only four league appearances all season as he struggled with injuries.
Although Mendy featured in a 4-1 EFL Cup win against Sheffield United earlier this month, he has been allowed to leave on a season-long loan after failing to be named in a Premier League squad since January.
Mendy had spoken of his desire to move to Bordeaux but, having spent three successful seasons at Nice between 2013 and 2016, opted to return to the club.
L'ancien capitaine des Aiglons retrouve la maison ! Nampalys Mendy arrive en provenance de @LCFC sous forme de prêt #IssaNissa pic.twitter.com/lhGmvOpJtq— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) August 31, 2017
|Schelotto swaps Sporting for Brighton in €3m deal
|Barca´s Douglas to spend season at Benfica
|Birmingham complete club-record Jota signing
|Leicester midfielder Mendy returns to former club Nice
|Schick in line to make Roma debut in Chapecoense friendly
|Bojan seals LaLiga return with Alaves switch
|Sevilla loan Carole from Galatasaray
|De Preville swaps Lille for Bordeaux
|Megabucks Mbappe and Dembele the headliners of France´s generation next
|Five of the best: New PSG man Kylian Mbappe´s finest goals for Monaco
|Adrien Silva leaves Portugal squad amid Leicester reports
|Arsenal´s Perez heads back to Deportivo on loan
|Deadline-day round-up: Sanchez, Lemar still in limbo as Mbappe goes through at last
|Is he worth the money? Mbappe´s 2016-17 season in Opta stats
|Zeegelaar signs four-year deal at Watford
|Lemar named in France team amid Arsenal and Liverpool speculation
|Teenage kicks - Kylian Mbappe´s rapid rise
|Mbappe, Neymar and the biggest transfers in history
|€180million Mbappe joins Neymar in all-star PSG forward line
|Leverkusen agree deal for striker Lucas Alario
|Niang links up with Mihajlovic at Torino
|Premier League stop Renato Sanches from wearing number 85 at Swansea
|Dortmund snap up Manchester City youngster Sancho
|Liverpool target Luan going nowhere, Gremio insist
|Carragher: I´m scratching my head over Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Suarez cleared by Barcelona ahead of Uruguay-Argentina clash
|Imbula joins Toulouse on loan after frustrating Stoke spell
|Nani joins Lazio on loan from Valencia
|Ambition and desire outweigh age, says Spain striker Villa
|Juventus new-boy Howedes rejects Bonucci comparisons
|Impenetrable Iran set new World Cup qualifying record
|Burnley buy Wells from Huddersfield
|Postecoglou takes blame as Australia fall flat in Japan showdown
|Sanches among Europe´s young elite - Clement
|Watford wrap up season-long Karnezis loan
|Origi seals loan switch from Liverpool to Wolfsburg
|South Korea 0 Iran 0: Hosts miss chance to qualify for Russia against 10 men
|Oxlade-Chamberlain admits Liverpool switch a surprise to many
|Paraguay set to join Argentina-Uruguay bid for 2030 World Cup
|Sakho saga rumbles on as West Ham striker seeks return to France
|Inter sign Bastoni, then loan him back to Atalanta
|South Korea 0 Iran 0: Hosts miss chance to qualify for Russia against 10 men
|Sanches makes loan switch from Bayern to Swansea
|Japan 2 Australia 0: Asano, Ideguchi send Samurai Blue to World Cup
|Oxlade-Chamberlain made instant impact on Klopp
|Deadline-day round-up: Ox joins Liverpool, Aurier to Tottenham & busy Leverkusen
|Leverkusen splash out on teenage star Retsos
|Kampl signs four-year Leipzig deal
|Japan 2 Australia 0: Asano, Ideguchi send Samurai Blue to World Cup
|Tottenham complete Aurier capture on deadline day
|Liverpool sign Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal
|Verratti: Barcelona speculation was difficult
|I´m just chilling at home - Mustafi´s father and agent rules out deadline-day move
|Leeds bring in Cibicki from Malmo
|Shawcross agrees new four-year deal at Stoke
|Alonso tips Napoli to surprise in Champions League
|Man Utd send Willock to Utrecht
|Metz bring in Wollscheid from Stoke
|Ferguson not convinced by VAR
|Deadline Day: Five transfers to look out for
|Tite tells Barca target Coutinho: Go where you feel happy
|Real Madrid can win six trophies this season – Alonso
|Ferguson: Real Madrid team to beat in Champions League
|Mahrez leaves Algeria camp to finalise transfer
|Godin: Uruguay have to be at their best to stop Messi
|Arsenal to City rumours no worry for Sanchez, says Chile boss Pizzi
|Sanches has to play - Rummenigge on Bayern youngster joining Swansea
|Ferguson feels for Liverpool over Coutinho saga
|Portugal and Bayern star Sanches close to Swansea switch
|Deschamps wary of Netherlands threat to France
|Mitrovic banned for three games after Lanzini clash
|Southampton loan Clasie to Club Brugge
|West Brom confirm loan coup of PSG midfielder Krychowiak
|Juventus complete Howedes signing
|Vidal denies involvement in police incident at Chile casino
|Germany lose Khedira, Gnabry to injuries
|Tottenham complete signing of Foyth from Estudiantes
|Inter confirm knee ligament injury for new boy Cancelo
|Schick sees no difference between Roma and Juventus
|Benedito brands Bartomeu ´out of control´ as Barcelona no confidence vote gathers pace
|There´s nothing negative about Sanchez transfer saga, says Bravo
|Oblak open to Atletico Madrid exit in 2018
|Lindelof ´always wants to play´ amid difficult start at Man Utd
|Atletico chief Cerezo ´optimistic´ over Costa return
|I was brave to leave Chelsea, says England´s Chalobah
|Gibbs completes West Brom switch from Arsenal
|Forsberg eyes Leipzig exit when Keita joins Liverpool
|Snodgrass lays into under-fire Hammers boss Bilic
|Giroud ´ashamed´ by Arsenal´s Liverpool capitulation
|WATCH: Neymar and Brazil star show off Samba skills with dressing room keepy-uppies
|Ox to Liverpool and Sterling for Sanchez? Neville ´sad´ at Arsenal plight
|I already have bellyache when everyone´s fit! - Hoeness rules out Bayern swoop for Draxler
|Borussia Dortmund seal Toljan signing
|De Bruyne: If Man City want Sanchez, they will try everything
|Howedes set for Juventus medical
|Rooney criticism ´unfair´, says England striker Defoe
|Bale unfazed by latest Madrid boos – Coleman
|Asensio will win Ballon d´Or – Vazquez
|England want to be the best in the world – Henderson