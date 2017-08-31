France 4 Netherlands 0: Lemar, Mbappe score in rout of disappointing Dutch

Thomas Lemar scored twice and Kylian Mbappe also found the net as France thrashed 10-man Netherlands 4-0 at the Stade de France, moving them to the top of Group A in the race to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring, slotting through Jasper Cillessen's legs after 14 minutes, before Kevin Strootman saw red for the Dutch early in the second half in Paris.

Lemar then took centre stage, cutting across a bouncing ball to send a left-footed volley beyond the overworked Cillessen in the 73rd minute to record his first international goal.

The Monaco winger didn't have to wait too long for his second though, Griezmann unselfishly squaring the ball for his team-mate, before Mbappe broke his France duck on the same day he officially signed for Paris Saint-Germain with the fourth in injury time.

The result, coupled with Sweden losing 3-2 in Bulgaria, means Didier Deschamps' side move three points clear in the standings, while the Dutch now sit six points adrift in fourth place.