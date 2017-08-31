Five of the best: New PSG man Kylian Mbappe´s finest goals for Monaco

There may be some bitterness from Monaco fans towards Kylian Mbappe as he turns out for Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain this season, but few could have predicted his monumental rise to become such a key player at Stade Louis II.
The France international made his debut in December 2015, before sparkling in a further 59 first-team appearances in all competitions, scoring 27 goals, and then agreeing a loan move to PSG that is expected to end with him becoming the world's second most expensive player.
Mbappe was a key member of the Monaco squad that won the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2016-17, giving the club's supporters some memorable moments along the way.
We have picked out five of his best goals en route to superstardom.
Montpellier 1 Monaco 2 - Ligue 1 - February 7, 2016
This strike away at Montpellier showed the raw pace and finishing ability that have become Mbappe's trademark.
Running at a frightening speed from wide on the left, he left veteran defender Hilton in his wake and, as Geoffrey Jourden advanced to close the angle, slipped a cheeky finish through the goalkeeper's legs.
Manchester City 5 Monaco 3 - Champions League - February 21, 2017
The goal that announced Mbappe on the European stage came in a Champions League clash at the Etihad Stadium.
In his first start in the competition, the 18-year-old put his side 2-1 up five minutes before half-time with an emphatic effort. Catching a back-peddling City defence unaware, he rifled a superb, powerful effort high past Willy Caballero.
Youngest French scorers in the #UCL— #UCL (@ChampionsLeague) February 21, 2017
1. Karim Benzema
2. Kylian Mbappé pic.twitter.com/bzoNj9HFpE
Marseille 3 Monaco 4 - Coupe de France - March 1, 2017
Proving he can do the damage without the ball, Mbappe displayed intelligent movement and a deft touch to notch in this extra-time victory.
He darted away from his marker and met Jemerson's grounded centre from the left at the near post, delicately angling the ball beyond Marseille goalkeeper Yoann Pele and into the far corner.
Borussia Dortmund 2 Monaco 3 - Champions League - April 12, 2017
After scoring twice against City in the last 16, Mbappe netted three times versus Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals and with his second strike in the away leg was the pick of the bunch.
Mbappe stole Lukasz Piszczek's pass ahead of Sokratis Papastathopoulos near the halfway line and raced clear, curling a delightful finish past Roman Burki's despairing drive from 20 yards.
WIN ! (2-3) #BVBASM— AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) April 12, 2017
19’ @KMbappe
35’ CSC Bender
78’ Mbappé pic.twitter.com/8XxvEEJ27J
Monaco 2 Saint-Etienne 0 - Ligue 1 - May 17, 2017
This was Mbappe's final goal for Monaco and quite the way to sign off as his side won the title.
He ran in behind the Saint-Etienne defence, latching onto Radamel Falcao's pass before shaping to shoot with his right foot. Mbappe instead sat goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier down and coolly finished into an open goal with his left.
|Barkley stuns Chelsea with u-turn on £35million switch
|Brighton secure Newcastle United goalkeeper Krul on season-long loan
|Bony effectively confirms Swansea return
|Chelsea complete deal for Torino full-back Zappacosta
|Juventus send highly rated Kean on loan to Verona
|Watford further bolster defence with Wague loan
|Liverpool send Ryan Kent on loan to Freiburg
|There are three finals left - Santos believes Portugal will qualify
|Mbappe becomes youngest France goalscorer for 54 years
|Ronaldo chasing Puskas after beating Pele goals record
|Belgium 9 Gibraltar 0: Trebles for Meunier and Lukaku as Hazard makes scoring return
|France 4 Netherlands 0: Lemar, Mbappe score in rout of disappointing Dutch
|Portugal 5 The Faroe Islands 1: Ronaldo surpasses Pele mark with classy treble
|Hart is England´s best - Southgate defends under-fire goalkeeper
|Everton bolster attack with Vlasic arrival
|Mbappe joins Neymar at PSG: Can Monaco keep up their Ligue 1 challenge?
|Belgium 9 Gibraltar 0: Trebles for Meunier and Lukaku as Hazard makes scoring return
|France 4 Netherlands 0: Lemar, Mbappe score in rout of disappointing Dutch
|Portugal 5 The Faroe Islands 1: Ronaldo surpasses Pele mark with classy treble
|Schelotto swaps Sporting for Brighton in €3m deal
|Barca´s Douglas to spend season at Benfica
|Birmingham complete club-record Jota signing
|Leicester midfielder Mendy returns to former club Nice
|Schick in line to make Roma debut in Chapecoense friendly
|Bojan seals LaLiga return with Alaves switch
|Sevilla loan Carole from Galatasaray
|De Preville swaps Lille for Bordeaux
|Megabucks Mbappe and Dembele the headliners of France´s generation next
|Five of the best: New PSG man Kylian Mbappe´s finest goals for Monaco
|Adrien Silva leaves Portugal squad amid Leicester reports
|Arsenal´s Perez heads back to Deportivo on loan
|Deadline-day round-up: Sanchez, Lemar still in limbo as Mbappe goes through at last
|Is he worth the money? Mbappe´s 2016-17 season in Opta stats
|Zeegelaar signs four-year deal at Watford
|Lemar named in France team amid Arsenal and Liverpool speculation
|Teenage kicks - Kylian Mbappe´s rapid rise
|Mbappe, Neymar and the biggest transfers in history
|€180million Mbappe joins Neymar in all-star PSG forward line
|Leverkusen agree deal for striker Lucas Alario
|Niang links up with Mihajlovic at Torino
|Premier League stop Renato Sanches from wearing number 85 at Swansea
|Dortmund snap up Manchester City youngster Sancho
|Liverpool target Luan going nowhere, Gremio insist
|Carragher: I´m scratching my head over Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Suarez cleared by Barcelona ahead of Uruguay-Argentina clash
|Imbula joins Toulouse on loan after frustrating Stoke spell
|Nani joins Lazio on loan from Valencia
|Ambition and desire outweigh age, says Spain striker Villa
|Juventus new-boy Howedes rejects Bonucci comparisons
|Impenetrable Iran set new World Cup qualifying record
|Burnley buy Wells from Huddersfield
|Postecoglou takes blame as Australia fall flat in Japan showdown
|Sanches among Europe´s young elite - Clement
|Watford wrap up season-long Karnezis loan
|Origi seals loan switch from Liverpool to Wolfsburg
|South Korea 0 Iran 0: Hosts miss chance to qualify for Russia against 10 men
|Oxlade-Chamberlain admits Liverpool switch a surprise to many
|Paraguay set to join Argentina-Uruguay bid for 2030 World Cup
|Sakho saga rumbles on as West Ham striker seeks return to France
|Inter sign Bastoni, then loan him back to Atalanta
|South Korea 0 Iran 0: Hosts miss chance to qualify for Russia against 10 men
|Sanches makes loan switch from Bayern to Swansea
|Japan 2 Australia 0: Asano, Ideguchi send Samurai Blue to World Cup
|Oxlade-Chamberlain made instant impact on Klopp
|Deadline-day round-up: Ox joins Liverpool, Aurier to Tottenham & busy Leverkusen
|Leverkusen splash out on teenage star Retsos
|Kampl signs four-year Leipzig deal
|Japan 2 Australia 0: Asano, Ideguchi send Samurai Blue to World Cup
|Tottenham complete Aurier capture on deadline day
|Liverpool sign Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal
|Verratti: Barcelona speculation was difficult
|I´m just chilling at home - Mustafi´s father and agent rules out deadline-day move
|Leeds bring in Cibicki from Malmo
|Shawcross agrees new four-year deal at Stoke
|Alonso tips Napoli to surprise in Champions League
|Man Utd send Willock to Utrecht
|Metz bring in Wollscheid from Stoke
|Ferguson not convinced by VAR
|Deadline Day: Five transfers to look out for
|Tite tells Barca target Coutinho: Go where you feel happy
|Real Madrid can win six trophies this season – Alonso
|Ferguson: Real Madrid team to beat in Champions League
|Mahrez leaves Algeria camp to finalise transfer
|Godin: Uruguay have to be at their best to stop Messi
|Arsenal to City rumours no worry for Sanchez, says Chile boss Pizzi
|Sanches has to play - Rummenigge on Bayern youngster joining Swansea
|Ferguson feels for Liverpool over Coutinho saga
|Portugal and Bayern star Sanches close to Swansea switch
|Deschamps wary of Netherlands threat to France
|Mitrovic banned for three games after Lanzini clash
|Southampton loan Clasie to Club Brugge
|West Brom confirm loan coup of PSG midfielder Krychowiak
|Juventus complete Howedes signing
|Vidal denies involvement in police incident at Chile casino
|Germany lose Khedira, Gnabry to injuries
|Tottenham complete signing of Foyth from Estudiantes
|Inter confirm knee ligament injury for new boy Cancelo
|Schick sees no difference between Roma and Juventus
|Benedito brands Bartomeu ´out of control´ as Barcelona no confidence vote gathers pace
|There´s nothing negative about Sanchez transfer saga, says Bravo
|Oblak open to Atletico Madrid exit in 2018
|Lindelof ´always wants to play´ amid difficult start at Man Utd
|Atletico chief Cerezo ´optimistic´ over Costa return
|I was brave to leave Chelsea, says England´s Chalobah
|Gibbs completes West Brom switch from Arsenal
|Forsberg eyes Leipzig exit when Keita joins Liverpool
|Snodgrass lays into under-fire Hammers boss Bilic
|Giroud ´ashamed´ by Arsenal´s Liverpool capitulation
|WATCH: Neymar and Brazil star show off Samba skills with dressing room keepy-uppies
|Ox to Liverpool and Sterling for Sanchez? Neville ´sad´ at Arsenal plight
|I already have bellyache when everyone´s fit! - Hoeness rules out Bayern swoop for Draxler
|Borussia Dortmund seal Toljan signing
|De Bruyne: If Man City want Sanchez, they will try everything
|Howedes set for Juventus medical
|Rooney criticism ´unfair´, says England striker Defoe
|Bale unfazed by latest Madrid boos – Coleman
|Asensio will win Ballon d´Or – Vazquez
|England want to be the best in the world – Henderson