Ferguson not convinced by VAR

Alex Ferguson is not convinced over the value of the new video assistant referee (VAR) technology, but is willing to give it a chance.

The legendary former Manchester United manager conceded that, even with the help of VAR, decisions could still be contentious.

VAR is being used in the Bundesliga and Serie A to mixed reviews from players, coaches and fans, with Ferguson understanding of the cynicism.

"VAR, I don't think anyone in the room is completely convinced, but we're prepared to wait and see some of the examples," said the Scot, speaking at the UEFA Elite Coaches Forum in Nyon.

"They showed three or four clips and, to be honest with you, I couldn't make my mind up, neither could the referees, so we're in a limbo I think.

"It's worth trying because you can't stop progress. If the progress means you're going to improve the operation of the referee then it's worth trying.

"It may be that in two or three years' time it becomes part of the game. Remember, we spoke about goalline technology for years before it actually arrived. It's here and it's been good.

"So give VAR a chance. We're prepared to wait. I think UEFA are at that stage too, not quite sure, but given a few other examples it may turn out to be okay."

