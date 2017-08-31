Everton bolster attack with Vlasic arrival

Everton have completed the signing of Croatia international Nikola Vlasic from Hajduk Split for an undisclosed fee.

Vlasic impressed for Hajduk against Ronald Koeman's side in their recent Europa League qualifiers tie, with Everton moving swiftly to tie up a deal, reported to be in the region of £10million.

The 19-year-old forward, who becomes the Toffees' ninth senior addition this window, has signed a five-year contract at Goodison Park, and will wear the number 27 shirt.

"We are very happy to bring Nikola to the club as he is one of the big young talents in Europe," Koeman told Everton's official website.

| Time to get involved in deadline day... pic.twitter.com/h2rBapB4pg — Everton (@Everton) August 31, 2017

"He showed that quality when we played Hajduk in the Europa League and he is only 19, so he will develop.





"Nikola is one of those players who can play a big part in Everton’s future and in what we want to achieve as a club."

Vlasic, Hajduk's youngest ever debutant, represented his country through the youth levels and won his first senior cap in a friendly against Mexico in May.