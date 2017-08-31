Deadline-day round-up: Sanchez, Lemar still in limbo as Mbappe goes through at last

There is only a matter of hours remaining in the transfer window and three of potentially the biggest deals are yet to been completed.
Alexis Sanchez remains an Arsenal player, despite Manchester City reportedly having made a £60million bid, while Thomas Lemar has not left Monaco even though the Gunners are claimed to have bid upwards of £90m.
Kylian Mbappe's move to Paris Saint-Germain has at last gone through, though, leaving plenty of people scratching their heads at Monaco and looking up Financial Fair Play regulations, but there is still no movement on Riyad Mahrez.
Another that has been completed is Renato Sanches, who has sealed a shock Swansea City switch, while Inter have been active and Tottenham are chasing some last-gasp deals.
ORIGI THROWN TO THE WOLVES
Liverpool landed the biggest early deal with the arrival of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal and they have allowed Divock Origi to leave to free up squad space.
The striker has joined Wolfsburg on loan for the rest of the season, with the Bundesliga club said to be paying a £6m fee.
The Reds have sent two other players out on temporary deals: Allan will head to Apollon Limassol and Toni Gomes will play for Forest Green Rovers.
Good luck, @DivockOrigi!— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2017
Striker joins Wolfsburg on season-long loan: https://t.co/S4MDA3FffX pic.twitter.com/Z4oLyMBUVe
CHELSEA AND TOTTENHAM STILL IN THE HUNT, UNITED AT LAST MAKE A MOVE...
English champions Chelsea are reportedly still keen on beating Tottenham to the signing of striker Fernando Llorente from Swansea City, who will reportedly cost £15m.
Antonio Conte is also said not to have given up on getting Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City and Davide Zappacosta from Torino as he looks to make up for missing out on Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Spurs, aside from Llorente, are claimed to be close to a loan deal for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, who has failed to impress in his year at Camp Nou.
If they do get Llorente, Vincent Janssen will reportedly be allowed to join West Brom or Swansea, who are said to be considering a £12m deal to bring back Wilfried Bony from City.
And just when you thought Manchester United would not be conducting any last-gasp business, they have allowed Matty Willock to join Utrecht on loan. So there.
Good luck to @MattyWillock - he's joined Eredivisie side @FCUtrecht on loan for the season. https://t.co/C1O6WJUmp0 pic.twitter.com/zhKQfLIoXR— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 31, 2017
STOKE FLOP FLOGGED TO TOULOUSE, WATFORD STRENGTHEN
Giannelli Imbula's Stoke City nightmare has come to an end (for now), the midfielder joining Toulouse on a loan deal just 18 months after signing for the Potters in a club-record deal.
Premier League rivals Watford have bolstered their ranks, signing goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis on loan from Udinese and defender Marvin Zeegelaar on a four-year deal from Sporting CP. They will not be bringing back M'Baye Niang, however, as the AC Milan forward has gone on loan to Torino.
Manchester City have also completed at least one piece of business, having loaned Jason Denayer to Galatasaray.
Championship side Leeds United have pulled off a coup in the last few hours, too, bringing in Pierre-Michel Lasogga from Hamburg.
DORTMUND AND BREMEN POUNCE BEFORE DEADLINE
Borussia Dortmund sold Ousmane Dembele for an initial €105m to Barcelona and they have already snapped up a replacement, signing Jadon Sancho from City for an undisclosed fee and handing him the number seven shirt.
Werder Bremen also finalised some business before the window closed in Germany, bringing in former Inter man Ishak Belfodil until the end of the season and sending Sambou Yatabare to Antwerp.
Andreas Beck has gone back to Stuttgart from Besiktas, while two more deals have been completed over in France: Danilo Avelar has joined Amiens from Torino and Nicolas de Preville has signed a four-year deal with Bordeaux.
Done #Belfodil pic.twitter.com/FL17xgdjMu— SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) August 31, 2017
