Related

Article

Deadline-day round-up: Sanchez, Lemar still in limbo as Mbappe goes through at last

31 August 2017 20:15

There is only a matter of hours remaining in the transfer window and three of potentially the biggest deals are yet to been completed.

Alexis Sanchez remains an Arsenal player, despite Manchester City reportedly having made a £60million bid, while Thomas Lemar has not left Monaco even though the Gunners are claimed to have bid upwards of £90m.

Kylian Mbappe's move to Paris Saint-Germain has at last gone through, though, leaving plenty of people scratching their heads at Monaco and looking up Financial Fair Play regulations, but there is still no movement on Riyad Mahrez.

Another that has been completed is Renato Sanches, who has sealed a shock Swansea City switch, while Inter have been active and Tottenham are chasing some last-gasp deals.

 

ORIGI THROWN TO THE WOLVES

Liverpool landed the biggest early deal with the arrival of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal and they have allowed Divock Origi to leave to free up squad space.

The striker has joined Wolfsburg on loan for the rest of the season, with the Bundesliga club said to be paying a £6m fee.

The Reds have sent two other players out on temporary deals: Allan will head to Apollon Limassol and Toni Gomes will play for Forest Green Rovers.

 

CHELSEA AND TOTTENHAM STILL IN THE HUNT, UNITED AT LAST MAKE A MOVE...

English champions Chelsea are reportedly still keen on beating Tottenham to the signing of striker Fernando Llorente from Swansea City, who will reportedly cost £15m.

Antonio Conte is also said not to have given up on getting Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City and Davide Zappacosta from Torino as he looks to make up for missing out on Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Spurs, aside from Llorente, are claimed to be close to a loan deal for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, who has failed to impress in his year at Camp Nou.

If they do get Llorente, Vincent Janssen will reportedly be allowed to join West Brom or Swansea, who are said to be considering a £12m deal to bring back Wilfried Bony from City.

And just when you thought Manchester United would not be conducting any last-gasp business, they have allowed Matty Willock to join Utrecht on loan. So there.

 

STOKE FLOP FLOGGED TO TOULOUSE,  WATFORD STRENGTHEN

Giannelli Imbula's Stoke City nightmare has come to an end (for now), the midfielder joining Toulouse on a loan deal just 18 months after signing for the Potters in a club-record deal.

Premier League rivals Watford have bolstered their ranks, signing goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis on loan from Udinese and defender Marvin Zeegelaar on a four-year deal from Sporting CP. They will not be bringing back M'Baye Niang, however, as the AC Milan forward has gone on loan to Torino.

Manchester City have also completed at least one piece of business, having loaned Jason Denayer to Galatasaray.

Championship side Leeds United have pulled off a coup in the last few hours, too, bringing in Pierre-Michel Lasogga from Hamburg.

 

DORTMUND AND BREMEN POUNCE BEFORE DEADLINE

Borussia Dortmund sold Ousmane Dembele for an initial €105m to Barcelona and they have already snapped up a replacement, signing Jadon Sancho from City for an undisclosed fee and handing him the number seven shirt.

Werder Bremen also finalised some business before the window closed in Germany, bringing in former Inter man Ishak Belfodil until the end of the season and sending Sambou Yatabare to Antwerp.

Andreas Beck has gone back to Stuttgart from Besiktas, while two more deals have been completed over in France: Danilo Avelar has joined Amiens from Torino and Nicolas de Preville has signed a four-year deal with Bordeaux.

Sponsored links

Thursday 31 August

20:30 Five of the best: New PSG man Kylian Mbappe´s finest goals for Monaco
20:29 Adrien Silva leaves Portugal squad amid Leicester reports
20:28 Arsenal´s Perez heads back to Deportivo on loan
20:15 Deadline-day round-up: Sanchez, Lemar still in limbo as Mbappe goes through at last
20:10 Is he worth the money? Mbappe´s 2016-17 season in Opta stats
20:09 Zeegelaar signs four-year deal at Watford
20:07 Lemar named in France team amid Arsenal and Liverpool speculation
20:00 Teenage kicks - Kylian Mbappe´s rapid rise
19:53 Mbappe, Neymar and the biggest transfers in history
19:32 €180million Mbappe joins Neymar in all-star PSG forward line
19:28 Leverkusen agree deal for striker Lucas Alario
19:10 Niang links up with Mihajlovic at Torino
18:23 Premier League stop Renato Sanches from wearing number 85 at Swansea
18:16 Dortmund snap up Manchester City youngster Sancho
18:03 Liverpool target Luan going nowhere, Gremio insist
17:58 Carragher: I´m scratching my head over Oxlade-Chamberlain
17:25 Suarez cleared by Barcelona ahead of Uruguay-Argentina clash
17:00 Imbula joins Toulouse on loan after frustrating Stoke spell
16:54 Nani joins Lazio on loan from Valencia
16:51 Ambition and desire outweigh age, says Spain striker Villa
16:47 Juventus new-boy Howedes rejects Bonucci comparisons
16:46 Impenetrable Iran set new World Cup qualifying record
16:43 Burnley buy Wells from Huddersfield
16:33 Postecoglou takes blame as Australia fall flat in Japan showdown
16:13 Sanches among Europe´s young elite - Clement
16:11 Watford wrap up season-long Karnezis loan
16:08 Origi seals loan switch from Liverpool to Wolfsburg
16:04 South Korea 0 Iran 0: Hosts miss chance to qualify for Russia against 10 men
15:54 Oxlade-Chamberlain admits Liverpool switch a surprise to many
15:46 Paraguay set to join Argentina-Uruguay bid for 2030 World Cup
15:29 Sakho saga rumbles on as West Ham striker seeks return to France
15:16 Inter sign Bastoni, then loan him back to Atalanta
15:04 South Korea 0 Iran 0: Hosts miss chance to qualify for Russia against 10 men
15:01 Sanches makes loan switch from Bayern to Swansea
14:32 Japan 2 Australia 0: Asano, Ideguchi send Samurai Blue to World Cup
14:31 Oxlade-Chamberlain made instant impact on Klopp
14:19 Deadline-day round-up: Ox joins Liverpool, Aurier to Tottenham & busy Leverkusen
13:51 Leverkusen splash out on teenage star Retsos
13:36 Kampl signs four-year Leipzig deal
13:33 Japan 2 Australia 0: Asano, Ideguchi send Samurai Blue to World Cup
13:33 Tottenham complete Aurier capture on deadline day
13:04 Liverpool sign Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal
12:38 Verratti: Barcelona speculation was difficult
12:29 I´m just chilling at home - Mustafi´s father and agent rules out deadline-day move
12:05 Leeds bring in Cibicki from Malmo
11:52 Shawcross agrees new four-year deal at Stoke
11:37 Alonso tips Napoli to surprise in Champions League
11:16 Man Utd send Willock to Utrecht
10:17 Metz bring in Wollscheid from Stoke
10:10 Ferguson not convinced by VAR
09:13 Deadline Day: Five transfers to look out for
07:35 Tite tells Barca target Coutinho: Go where you feel happy
04:09 Real Madrid can win six trophies this season – Alonso
02:41 Ferguson: Real Madrid team to beat in Champions League
02:09 Mahrez leaves Algeria camp to finalise transfer
01:50 Godin: Uruguay have to be at their best to stop Messi
01:01 Arsenal to City rumours no worry for Sanchez, says Chile boss Pizzi
00:02 Sanches has to play - Rummenigge on Bayern youngster joining Swansea

Wednesday 30 August

23:49 Ferguson feels for Liverpool over Coutinho saga
22:38 Portugal and Bayern star Sanches close to Swansea switch
21:31 Deschamps wary of Netherlands threat to France
20:02 Mitrovic banned for three games after Lanzini clash
19:46 Southampton loan Clasie to Club Brugge
19:36 West Brom confirm loan coup of PSG midfielder Krychowiak
18:48 Juventus complete Howedes signing
18:15 Vidal denies involvement in police incident at Chile casino
17:59 Germany lose Khedira, Gnabry to injuries
17:06 Tottenham complete signing of Foyth from Estudiantes
16:57 Inter confirm knee ligament injury for new boy Cancelo
16:38 Schick sees no difference between Roma and Juventus
15:56 Benedito brands Bartomeu ´out of control´ as Barcelona no confidence vote gathers pace
15:21 There´s nothing negative about Sanchez transfer saga, says Bravo
14:28 Oblak open to Atletico Madrid exit in 2018
13:59 Lindelof ´always wants to play´ amid difficult start at Man Utd
13:53 Atletico chief Cerezo ´optimistic´ over Costa return
13:28 I was brave to leave Chelsea, says England´s Chalobah
13:26 Gibbs completes West Brom switch from Arsenal
13:10 Forsberg eyes Leipzig exit when Keita joins Liverpool
12:32 Snodgrass lays into under-fire Hammers boss Bilic
12:18 Giroud ´ashamed´ by Arsenal´s Liverpool capitulation
11:42 WATCH: Neymar and Brazil star show off Samba skills with dressing room keepy-uppies
11:26 Ox to Liverpool and Sterling for Sanchez? Neville ´sad´ at Arsenal plight
11:00 I already have bellyache when everyone´s fit! - Hoeness rules out Bayern swoop for Draxler
10:42 Borussia Dortmund seal Toljan signing
10:15 De Bruyne: If Man City want Sanchez, they will try everything
09:30 Howedes set for Juventus medical
09:22 Rooney criticism ´unfair´, says England striker Defoe
06:56 Bale unfazed by latest Madrid boos – Coleman
02:33 Asensio will win Ballon d´Or – Vazquez
00:23 England want to be the best in the world – Henderson

Facebook