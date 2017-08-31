Deadline-day round-up: Ox joins Liverpool, Aurier to Tottenham & busy Leverkusen

The biggest deal of deadline day morning in the Premier League saw Liverpool complete the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal for a reported fee of £35million.
The 24-year-old has signed a long-term contract with Jurgen Klopp's side in a deal that could reach a value of £40m, having passed a medical and sealed his move while on international duty with England.
He had been tipped to join Chelsea after turning down a new contract offer from the Gunners worth a reported £180,000 per week, but he is believed to have rejected the champions' advances in favour of a move to Merseyside.
Jurgen Klopp said: "I am really, really happy we have got Alex signed.
"Since the last game I have been waiting and hoping we could make this transfer - and when I got the news he was ours it was fantastic."
SPURS MAKE MOVE & ANOTHER COULD FOLLOW
Tottenham have also made a key addition, bringing in Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier for a reported £23m fee.
We are delighted to announce the signing of @Serge_aurier from Paris Saint-Germain. #WelcomeAurier pic.twitter.com/VUwvROyUK4— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2017
Aurier has been given a five-year contract after becoming Spurs' fourth signing of the transfer window, while Mauricio Pochettino wants to land Fernando Llorente from Swansea City before the day is done.
Llorente is reportedly undergoing a medical with Spurs, but Chelsea also remain in the race to sign him.
RESTOS IN, KAMPL OUT AT LEVERKUSEN
Bayer Leverkusen have had a busy start to deadline day, with teenage star Panagiotis Retsos signing from Olympiacos.
The deal for the 19-year-old, who has starred for Olympiacos since making his debut in August 2016, is reported to have cost Leverkusen between €17.5million and €22m, with conflicting claims over the exact figure.
However, they also sold Kevin Kampl to last season's runners-up RB Leipzig for around €20m.
Olympiacos, meanwhile, landed Bjorn Engels from Club Brugge as a replacement for Retsos.
FIORENTINA, RANGERS & LEEDS MAKE MOVES
Veteran French striker Cyril Thereau has left Udinese to join Serie A side Fiorentina.
Scottish Premiership side Rangers have landed Cardiff City defender Declan John on a season-long loan deal.
Manchester United have loaned midfielder Matty Willock out to Eredivisie outfit Utrecht.
Good luck to @MattyWillock - he's joined Eredivisie side @FCUtrecht on loan for the season. https://t.co/C1O6WJUmp0 pic.twitter.com/zhKQfLIoXR— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 31, 2017
In the Championship, Leeds United have added Malmo forward Pawel Cibicki to their promotion-chasing squad
Birmingham City landed free agent Jason Lowe, QPR brought in Exeter City winger David Wheeler.
NANI AND DENAYER SET TO MOVE
Nani is on the brink of joining Lazio from Valencia, having arrived for a medical, while Manchester City's Jason Denayer is poised to sign for Galatasaray on loan having passed his physical tests.
Riyad Mahrez and Diafra Sakho are two players to watch. The Leicester City winger has left Algeria's training camp but the club are yet to receive a new offer for him, while the West Ham striker – who was called back to England after undergoing a medical at Rennes – has said he wants to leave despite the club insisting they will keep him.
NOT LEAVING
Ryan Shawcross, linked with Burnley earlier in the window, is a player who is not on the move, having signed a new four-year contract with Stoke City.
Shkodran Mustafi also seems set to stay put at Arsenal after his father and agent insisted "nothing will happen" on deadline day.
|Japan 2 Australia 0: Asano, Ideguchi send Samurai Blue to World Cup
|Oxlade-Chamberlain made instant impact on Klopp
|Deadline-day round-up: Ox joins Liverpool, Aurier to Tottenham & busy Leverkusen
|Leverkusen splash out on teenage star Retsos
|Kampl signs four-year Leipzig deal
|Japan 2 Australia 0: Asano, Ideguchi send Samurai Blue to World Cup
|Tottenham complete Aurier capture on deadline day
|Liverpool sign Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal
|Verratti: Barcelona speculation was difficult
|I´m just chilling at home - Mustafi´s father and agent rules out deadline-day move
|Leeds bring in Cibicki from Malmo
|Shawcross agrees new four-year deal at Stoke
|Alonso tips Napoli to surprise in Champions League
|Man Utd send Willock to Utrecht
|Metz bring in Wollscheid from Stoke
|Ferguson not convinced by VAR
|Deadline Day: Five transfers to look out for
|Tite tells Barca target Coutinho: Go where you feel happy
|Real Madrid can win six trophies this season – Alonso
|Ferguson: Real Madrid team to beat in Champions League
|Mahrez leaves Algeria camp to finalise transfer
|Godin: Uruguay have to be at their best to stop Messi
|Arsenal to City rumours no worry for Sanchez, says Chile boss Pizzi
|Sanches has to play - Rummenigge on Bayern youngster joining Swansea
|Ferguson feels for Liverpool over Coutinho saga
|Portugal and Bayern star Sanches close to Swansea switch
|Deschamps wary of Netherlands threat to France
|Mitrovic banned for three games after Lanzini clash
|Southampton loan Clasie to Club Brugge
|West Brom confirm loan coup of PSG midfielder Krychowiak
|Juventus complete Howedes signing
|Vidal denies involvement in police incident at Chile casino
|Germany lose Khedira, Gnabry to injuries
|Tottenham complete signing of Foyth from Estudiantes
|Inter confirm knee ligament injury for new boy Cancelo
|Schick sees no difference between Roma and Juventus
|Benedito brands Bartomeu ´out of control´ as Barcelona no confidence vote gathers pace
|There´s nothing negative about Sanchez transfer saga, says Bravo
|Oblak open to Atletico Madrid exit in 2018
|Lindelof ´always wants to play´ amid difficult start at Man Utd
|Atletico chief Cerezo ´optimistic´ over Costa return
|I was brave to leave Chelsea, says England´s Chalobah
|Gibbs completes West Brom switch from Arsenal
|Forsberg eyes Leipzig exit when Keita joins Liverpool
|Snodgrass lays into under-fire Hammers boss Bilic
|Giroud ´ashamed´ by Arsenal´s Liverpool capitulation
|WATCH: Neymar and Brazil star show off Samba skills with dressing room keepy-uppies
|Ox to Liverpool and Sterling for Sanchez? Neville ´sad´ at Arsenal plight
|I already have bellyache when everyone´s fit! - Hoeness rules out Bayern swoop for Draxler
|Borussia Dortmund seal Toljan signing
|De Bruyne: If Man City want Sanchez, they will try everything
|Howedes set for Juventus medical
|Rooney criticism ´unfair´, says England striker Defoe
|Bale unfazed by latest Madrid boos – Coleman
|Asensio will win Ballon d´Or – Vazquez
|England want to be the best in the world – Henderson
|Barcelona´s Marlon seals two-year Nice loan
|Monaco sign Keita Balde for reported €30m fee
|King extends contract with Bournemouth
|Umtiti excited by Dembele arrival as Barcelona move on from Neymar
|Tabarez won´t rule out Suarez return in key Uruguay qualifiers
|Andre Silva hails Cristiano Ronaldo for shutting up his critics
|Dembele needs patience from Barcelona, says Bartra
|Mitrovic charged by FA after Lanzini incident
|Sampaoli explains why Argentina need Icardi more than Higuain
|Argentina remain outside of World Cup qualifying spots as CAS uphold Bolivia punishment
|Chelsea sign Eden Hazard´s younger brother Kylian
|Mor quits Borussia Dortmund for Celta Vigo
|Dembele trains with Barcelona for the first time
|Roma sign Sampdoria´s Schick on initial loan deal
|Only Atletico transfer ban stopped Griezmann exit, says ex-agent
|Giggs worth £2billion in current market, claims Keane
|Recovering Robben ready to ´give everything´ for Netherlands
|Monaco confirm Jovetic signing as Mbappe nears PSG move
|Hitzfeld: Muller´s Bayern frustrations are understandable
|Ramos backs himself to follow friend Cannavaro and win Ballon d´Or
|Returning Villa hails Asensio and predicts another ´glorious´ Spain era
|Dortmund bus bomb suspect charged with attempted murder
|Allardyce rules out replacing De Boer as Palace boss
|Brozovic set for Inter stay after failed Cuadrado swap
|Lyon seal move for Celta´s Diop
|Barcelona´s Marlon on the way to Nice
|Rabiot relishing Mbappe and Neymar link-up at PSG
|Stoke land £18m Wimmer from Tottenham
|Stress behind Coutinho´s Liverpool absence, doctor claims
|Liverpool strike deal to sign Keita in 2018
|Juventus target Howedes not swayed by Premier League interest
|Lovren: Liverpool have best attack in Premier League
|Vieira: Arsenal should use Mourinho tactics
|Perisic happy at Inter and set for new contract – Cacic
|Ramos tells Madrid crowd: Don´t boo Pique