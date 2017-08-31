Related

Bojan seals LaLiga return with Alaves switch

31 August 2017 20:49

Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic has joined LaLiga side Deportivo Alaves on loan for the remainder of the season.

After enjoying a superb debut season in the Premier League following his arrival at Stoke in 2014, former Barcelona prodigy Bojan, 27, has failed to rediscover his best form for Mark Hughes' side in recent campaigns.

The Spaniard made just five Premier League appearances last term, before spending the second half of the season on loan at Bundesliga club Mainz.

And despite starting Stoke's defeat to Everton on the opening day of 2017/18, he has once again been deemed surplus to requirements and will now link up with last season's Copa del Rey finalists.

Bojan becomes the second player to depart the Bet365 Stadium on deadline day, with Stoke's club-record signing Giannelli Imbula having completed a loan move to Toulouse earlier on Thursday.

