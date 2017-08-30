WATCH: Neymar and Brazil star show off Samba skills with dressing room keepy-uppies

The Samba Boys are known for their love of flair, trickery and entertaining the masses, and Neymar and the current crop of Brazil stars are no different as this social media video proved.

Neymar has not been far from the headlines throughout this transfer window after leaving Barcelona in an eye-watering, world-record €222million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

It has taken the flamboyant forward little time to settle into life in the French capital, but for now domestic matters have been pushed to one side as he links up with his Brazil team-mates for international duty.

Along with PSG team-mates Dani Alves and Thiago Silva, and Real Madrid star Marcelo, Neymar showed off his neat touches with a spot of keepy-uppies around a table in the changing rooms.

We're not sure what we make of their table manners, though…

Brazil have already booked their place for the World Cup in Russia in 2018, and face CONMEBOL qualifiers against Ecuador and Colombia over the next week.