Schick sees no difference between Roma and Juventus

New Roma signing Patrik Schick claims there is "no difference" between them and Serie A champions Juventus.

The 21-year-old has joined on an initial loan but will complete a permanent move next year in a deal that could cost Roma up to €42million.

Schick had been expected to sign for Juve but complications in the final stages of the move led to them mutually cancelling the deal with Sampdoria.

But the Czech Republic international insists Roma are on the same level as Massimiliano Allegri's side and has no regrets over his move.

"What happened with Juventus belongs in the past," he said at his official presentation on Wednesday. "I'm happy to be at Roma.

"I've never put out interviews on the clubs who were supposed to be interested in me. After the end of the European Under-21 Championship, I never talked about it.

Schick: “I took No. 14 on the U-21s and scored a lot of goals. Also at Sampdoria I had a good season [with 14] – it is my lucky number.” pic.twitter.com/pUAOrD0Qla — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 30, 2017

"There's no difference between Roma and Juventus. Both have big ambitions and I've always liked Roma. I can't wait to play.

"I know that Roma came second [in Serie A last season] and several new players have come in [but] we really hope we can have a good season and do great things."

Schick also admitted that he spoke with Roma great Francesco Totti before finalising his move to the capital.

"It's true, we talked via text but it was a private message and what we said will stay between us. It's a secret," he added.