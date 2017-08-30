Related

Article

Oblak open to Atletico Madrid exit in 2018

30 August 2017 14:28

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak says he would consider a move away from the club, but not until 2018.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of Europe's finest young keepers during the three years since his transfer from Benfica in 2014.

Oblak signed a new five-year contract last February that reportedly contains a €100million release clause, which Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are said to be prepared to activate in order to bring him to Parc des Princes.

The Slovenia international says he is committed to Atleti for 2017-18 but will not rule out the prospect of an exit next year.

"I'm an Atletico player and I will be until the end of the season. After that, I don't know, we'll see," he said, as quoted by Marca.

"You never know. Sometimes things change from one day to the next. For now, I only talk about Atletico, where I'm happy.

"I've said that I will stay for at least one more season. I hope we have a good campaign."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 30 August

15:56 Benedito brands Bartomeu ´out of control´ as Barcelona no confidence vote gathers pace
15:21 There´s nothing negative about Sanchez transfer saga, says Bravo
14:28 Oblak open to Atletico Madrid exit in 2018
13:59 Lindelof ´always wants to play´ amid difficult start at Man Utd
13:53 Atletico chief Cerezo ´optimistic´ over Costa return
13:28 I was brave to leave Chelsea, says England´s Chalobah
13:26 Gibbs completes West Brom switch from Arsenal
13:10 Forsberg eyes Leipzig exit when Keita joins Liverpool
12:32 Snodgrass lays into under-fire Hammers boss Bilic
12:18 Giroud ´ashamed´ by Arsenal´s Liverpool capitulation
11:42 WATCH: Neymar and Brazil star show off Samba skills with dressing room keepy-uppies
11:26 Ox to Liverpool and Sterling for Sanchez? Neville ´sad´ at Arsenal plight
11:00 I already have bellyache when everyone´s fit! - Hoeness rules out Bayern swoop for Draxler
10:42 Borussia Dortmund seal Toljan signing
10:15 De Bruyne: If Man City want Sanchez, they will try everything
09:30 Howedes set for Juventus medical
09:22 Rooney criticism ´unfair´, says England striker Defoe
06:56 Bale unfazed by latest Madrid boos – Coleman
02:33 Asensio will win Ballon d´Or – Vazquez
00:23 England want to be the best in the world – Henderson

Tuesday 29 August

22:46 Barcelona´s Marlon seals two-year Nice loan
22:17 Monaco sign Keita Balde for reported €30m fee
22:14 King extends contract with Bournemouth
22:00 Umtiti excited by Dembele arrival as Barcelona move on from Neymar
21:29 Tabarez won´t rule out Suarez return in key Uruguay qualifiers
21:22 Andre Silva hails Cristiano Ronaldo for shutting up his critics
20:49 Dembele needs patience from Barcelona, says Bartra
20:22 Mitrovic charged by FA after Lanzini incident
19:48 Sampaoli explains why Argentina need Icardi more than Higuain
18:50 Argentina remain outside of World Cup qualifying spots as CAS uphold Bolivia punishment
18:49 Chelsea sign Eden Hazard´s younger brother Kylian
18:25 Mor quits Borussia Dortmund for Celta Vigo
17:58 Dembele trains with Barcelona for the first time
17:51 Roma sign Sampdoria´s Schick on initial loan deal
16:57 Only Atletico transfer ban stopped Griezmann exit, says ex-agent
16:43 Giggs worth £2billion in current market, claims Keane
16:06 Recovering Robben ready to ´give everything´ for Netherlands
15:32 Monaco confirm Jovetic signing as Mbappe nears PSG move
15:07 Hitzfeld: Muller´s Bayern frustrations are understandable
14:44 Ramos backs himself to follow friend Cannavaro and win Ballon d´Or
14:16 Returning Villa hails Asensio and predicts another ´glorious´ Spain era
13:49 Dortmund bus bomb suspect charged with attempted murder
13:43 Allardyce rules out replacing De Boer as Palace boss
13:09 Brozovic set for Inter stay after failed Cuadrado swap
12:35 Lyon seal move for Celta´s Diop
12:21 Barcelona´s Marlon on the way to Nice
11:58 Rabiot relishing Mbappe and Neymar link-up at PSG
11:08 Stoke land £18m Wimmer from Tottenham
10:26 Stress behind Coutinho´s Liverpool absence, doctor claims
09:06 Liverpool strike deal to sign Keita in 2018
09:00 Juventus target Howedes not swayed by Premier League interest
06:28 Lovren: Liverpool have best attack in Premier League
04:04 Vieira: Arsenal should use Mourinho tactics
01:34 Perisic happy at Inter and set for new contract – Cacic
01:16 Ramos tells Madrid crowd: Don´t boo Pique

Monday 28 August

22:48 Vazquez replaces injured Vitolo in Spain squad
22:06 Award-winning Xhaka ´won´t go out in London´ after Liverpool thrashing
21:37 Ramos pays touching tribute to former Sevilla team-mate Antonio Puerta
20:27 Man City´s Roberts re-joins Celtic on loan
19:45 Schick ´happy´ as he closes in on Roma move
18:03 Chelsea loan out Boga as Oxlade-Chamberlain talk builds
17:35 New Barcelona signing Dembele denies feeling pressure of €105m price tag
17:29 Ajax re-sign Siem de Jong from Newcastle
16:40 Deschamps: Mbappe is going to another Ligue 1 club
16:40 We hope to present another player – Robert hints at Barcelona deal for Coutinho
15:11 Dembele pens five-year Barcelona deal to complete €105m transfer
14:57 Seri slams Nice for Barca breakdown, eyes Premier League move
14:53 Dortmund land Yarmolenko after Dembele exit
14:00 Jovetic to take Mbappe´s number 10 shirt at Monaco
13:06 Mbappe, Muenier and Motta´s birthday - PSG tease Twitter over huge signing
12:27 Not Muller´s fault - Matthaus blames Ancelotti for Bayern star´s slump
11:23 Mbappe-PSG links ´complicated´, says Monaco striker Falcao
10:15 Big teams get big decisions in Premier League - Begovic
09:26 Dembele undergoes Barcelona medical
05:43 MLS Review: Red-hot Toronto win derby, Earthquakes ease past 10-man Galaxy
05:28 Pulisic headlines USA squad for World Cup qualifiers
04:10 Bonucci: Milan growing but still behind Juve and Napoli
02:56 Premier League not toughest, says Guardiola
02:52 Bale a key player despite Madrid boos – Zidane
02:11 Zidane refuses to blame Benzema for draw as Madrid boss praises Asensio
02:06 Belotti showed he is worth €100m with stunner – Mihajlovic
01:18 Arsenal are in crisis – Keown
00:43 Asensio is Real Madrid´s present, not future - Carvajal
00:42 Jardim: Mbappe still a Monaco player ... for now
00:34 Zouma replaces injured Varane in France squad
00:16 Real Madrid 2 Valencia 2: Asensio free-kick staves off shock defeat
00:06 Conte ´totally committed´ to Chelsea
00:01 AC Milan never considered selling form man Suso - Montella

Facebook