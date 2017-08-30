Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak says he would consider a move away from the club, but not until 2018.
The 24-year-old has established himself as one of Europe's finest young keepers during the three years since his transfer from Benfica in 2014.
Oblak signed a new five-year contract last February that reportedly contains a €100million release clause, which Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are said to be prepared to activate in order to bring him to Parc des Princes.
The Slovenia international says he is committed to Atleti for 2017-18 but will not rule out the prospect of an exit next year.
"I'm an Atletico player and I will be until the end of the season. After that, I don't know, we'll see," he said, as quoted by Marca.
"You never know. Sometimes things change from one day to the next. For now, I only talk about Atletico, where I'm happy.
"I've said that I will stay for at least one more season. I hope we have a good campaign."
50% - Jan Oblak has saved 4 of the 8 penalties he has faced for Atletico in all comps (exc. friendlies and penalty shootouts). Guardian. pic.twitter.com/QuhtAXoHkR— OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 1, 2017
|Benedito brands Bartomeu ´out of control´ as Barcelona no confidence vote gathers pace
|There´s nothing negative about Sanchez transfer saga, says Bravo
|Oblak open to Atletico Madrid exit in 2018
|Lindelof ´always wants to play´ amid difficult start at Man Utd
|Atletico chief Cerezo ´optimistic´ over Costa return
|I was brave to leave Chelsea, says England´s Chalobah
|Gibbs completes West Brom switch from Arsenal
|Forsberg eyes Leipzig exit when Keita joins Liverpool
|Snodgrass lays into under-fire Hammers boss Bilic
|Giroud ´ashamed´ by Arsenal´s Liverpool capitulation
|WATCH: Neymar and Brazil star show off Samba skills with dressing room keepy-uppies
|Ox to Liverpool and Sterling for Sanchez? Neville ´sad´ at Arsenal plight
|I already have bellyache when everyone´s fit! - Hoeness rules out Bayern swoop for Draxler
|Borussia Dortmund seal Toljan signing
|De Bruyne: If Man City want Sanchez, they will try everything
|Howedes set for Juventus medical
|Rooney criticism ´unfair´, says England striker Defoe
|Bale unfazed by latest Madrid boos – Coleman
|Asensio will win Ballon d´Or – Vazquez
|England want to be the best in the world – Henderson
|Barcelona´s Marlon seals two-year Nice loan
|Monaco sign Keita Balde for reported €30m fee
|King extends contract with Bournemouth
|Umtiti excited by Dembele arrival as Barcelona move on from Neymar
|Tabarez won´t rule out Suarez return in key Uruguay qualifiers
|Andre Silva hails Cristiano Ronaldo for shutting up his critics
|Dembele needs patience from Barcelona, says Bartra
|Mitrovic charged by FA after Lanzini incident
|Sampaoli explains why Argentina need Icardi more than Higuain
|Argentina remain outside of World Cup qualifying spots as CAS uphold Bolivia punishment
|Chelsea sign Eden Hazard´s younger brother Kylian
|Mor quits Borussia Dortmund for Celta Vigo
|Dembele trains with Barcelona for the first time
|Roma sign Sampdoria´s Schick on initial loan deal
|Only Atletico transfer ban stopped Griezmann exit, says ex-agent
|Giggs worth £2billion in current market, claims Keane
|Recovering Robben ready to ´give everything´ for Netherlands
|Monaco confirm Jovetic signing as Mbappe nears PSG move
|Hitzfeld: Muller´s Bayern frustrations are understandable
|Ramos backs himself to follow friend Cannavaro and win Ballon d´Or
|Returning Villa hails Asensio and predicts another ´glorious´ Spain era
|Dortmund bus bomb suspect charged with attempted murder
|Allardyce rules out replacing De Boer as Palace boss
|Brozovic set for Inter stay after failed Cuadrado swap
|Lyon seal move for Celta´s Diop
|Barcelona´s Marlon on the way to Nice
|Rabiot relishing Mbappe and Neymar link-up at PSG
|Stoke land £18m Wimmer from Tottenham
|Stress behind Coutinho´s Liverpool absence, doctor claims
|Liverpool strike deal to sign Keita in 2018
|Juventus target Howedes not swayed by Premier League interest
|Lovren: Liverpool have best attack in Premier League
|Vieira: Arsenal should use Mourinho tactics
|Perisic happy at Inter and set for new contract – Cacic
|Ramos tells Madrid crowd: Don´t boo Pique
|Vazquez replaces injured Vitolo in Spain squad
|Award-winning Xhaka ´won´t go out in London´ after Liverpool thrashing
|Ramos pays touching tribute to former Sevilla team-mate Antonio Puerta
|Man City´s Roberts re-joins Celtic on loan
|Schick ´happy´ as he closes in on Roma move
|Chelsea loan out Boga as Oxlade-Chamberlain talk builds
|New Barcelona signing Dembele denies feeling pressure of €105m price tag
|Ajax re-sign Siem de Jong from Newcastle
|Deschamps: Mbappe is going to another Ligue 1 club
|We hope to present another player – Robert hints at Barcelona deal for Coutinho
|Dembele pens five-year Barcelona deal to complete €105m transfer
|Seri slams Nice for Barca breakdown, eyes Premier League move
|Dortmund land Yarmolenko after Dembele exit
|Jovetic to take Mbappe´s number 10 shirt at Monaco
|Mbappe, Muenier and Motta´s birthday - PSG tease Twitter over huge signing
|Not Muller´s fault - Matthaus blames Ancelotti for Bayern star´s slump
|Mbappe-PSG links ´complicated´, says Monaco striker Falcao
|Big teams get big decisions in Premier League - Begovic
|Dembele undergoes Barcelona medical
|MLS Review: Red-hot Toronto win derby, Earthquakes ease past 10-man Galaxy
|Pulisic headlines USA squad for World Cup qualifiers
|Bonucci: Milan growing but still behind Juve and Napoli
|Premier League not toughest, says Guardiola
|Bale a key player despite Madrid boos – Zidane
|Zidane refuses to blame Benzema for draw as Madrid boss praises Asensio
|Belotti showed he is worth €100m with stunner – Mihajlovic
|Arsenal are in crisis – Keown
|Asensio is Real Madrid´s present, not future - Carvajal
|Jardim: Mbappe still a Monaco player ... for now
|Zouma replaces injured Varane in France squad
|Real Madrid 2 Valencia 2: Asensio free-kick staves off shock defeat
|Conte ´totally committed´ to Chelsea
|AC Milan never considered selling form man Suso - Montella