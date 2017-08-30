Gibbs completes West Brom switch from Arsenal

West Brom have completed the signing of full-back Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal for a reported fee of £7million.
The 27-year-old has signed a four-year contract at The Hawthorns, where he will wear the number three shirt.
Gibbs had been linked with Watford and Galatasaray but is relishing the prospect of playing under Tony Pulis.
"It has been an amazing journey to play for my childhood club since I was 14," he said via his official Twitter account.
"I would like to thank Arsene Wenger for giving me the chance to start my career and fulfil a dream!
"Now it's time for the next chapter with West Bromwich Albion and I can't wait to get started with the boys!"
Pulis added to West Brom's official website: "We've now got a deal which I think is right for the club and I'm really pleased to add a player of this quality and experience to our group.
"Kieran's a good age and has made over 200 appearances for Arsenal, represented his country and has Premier League and Champions League experience.
"To add these qualities to our squad is exactly what we're looking for."
Gibbs, who made his debut for the Gunners in 2007, made 229 appearances in total in all competitions.
He follows Oliver Burke, Gareth Barry, Ahmed Hegazi and Jay Rodriguez in moving to West Brom in the transfer window, as well as Yuning Zhang, who has been loaned to Werder Bremen.
Delighted to have signed for @WBA #WBA pic.twitter.com/LngeupoR5K— Kieran Gibbs (@KieranGibbs) August 30, 2017
