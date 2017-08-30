Ferguson feels for Liverpool over Coutinho saga

Alex Ferguson has offered sympathy to old rivals Liverpool over the Philippe Coutinho transfer saga.
Coutinho has not featured for Liverpool competitively this season and handed in a transfer request in an attempt to force through a switch to Barcelona, although the Reds are reported to have rejected three bids for the playmaker – the latest coming in at £119million.
The 25-year-old is in line to feature in Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Colombia over the coming week despite officially being ruled out of action for his club due to a back injury and a bout of illness.
Coutinho's doctor in Brazil contradicted this by claiming the player was suffering from stress brought about by uncertainty over his future.
Following a transfer window where the likes of Neymar and Ousmane Dembele have secured mega money moves away from clubs where they were under long-term contracts, and with intrigue over the futures of stars such as Alexis Sanchez and Virgil van Dijk set to dominate Thursday's deadline day, former Manchester United boss Ferguson believes firm management of key players is more important than ever.
"I think strong management is crucial in this situation. Part of your job as a coach also is to educate your players' character so they have a responsibility to what they're doing," Ferguson said, speaking at the UEFA Elite Coaches Forum in Nyon.
"Obviously, in some cases, that is changing a bit. It's disappointing because I'm sure that, in the case of Liverpool, they did a very good job in making Coutinho the player he is today.
"So, it's a bit disappointing but you have to deal with it and the transfer window doesn’t help in that situation.
"If it closed in July, Coutinho would have continued playing and it would have been gone. The matter would have been over.
"The recommendation we look at is to close the window before the season starts, so everyone knows which players they've got and aren't waiting to see what the first results are going to be."
Em fase de transicao para campo, @Phil_Coutinho fez treinos especificos hoje com preparador fisico Fabio Mahseredjian. #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/xKEjj41s5b— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) August 28, 2017
One manager who has certainly impressed Ferguson with his strength of leadership is current United manager Jose Mourinho.
The former Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid boss collected the EFL Cup and Europa League during his first season at Old Trafford and Ferguson was particularly impressed by his focus during the gruelling slog of the latter competition, with Champions League qualification up for grabs.
"I think that the Europa League has taken on arms and legs since they made the decision to let the winner enter the Champions League," he said.
"Jose seized on that and he was playing his best team in every round, right from the start. He deserved to win it because his attitude was first class.
"Once Jose realised he wasn't going to win the league back home in England, his intent of winning the Europa League became greater and greater as each round came along. That was a great achievement."
|Ferguson feels for Liverpool over Coutinho saga
|Portugal and Bayern star Sanches close to Swansea switch
|Deschamps wary of Netherlands threat to France
|Mitrovic banned for three games after Lanzini clash
|Southampton loan Clasie to Club Brugge
|West Brom confirm loan coup of PSG midfielder Krychowiak
|Juventus complete Howedes signing
|Vidal denies involvement in police incident at Chile casino
|Germany lose Khedira, Gnabry to injuries
|Tottenham complete signing of Foyth from Estudiantes
|Inter confirm knee ligament injury for new boy Cancelo
|Schick sees no difference between Roma and Juventus
|Benedito brands Bartomeu ´out of control´ as Barcelona no confidence vote gathers pace
|There´s nothing negative about Sanchez transfer saga, says Bravo
|Oblak open to Atletico Madrid exit in 2018
|Lindelof ´always wants to play´ amid difficult start at Man Utd
|Atletico chief Cerezo ´optimistic´ over Costa return
|I was brave to leave Chelsea, says England´s Chalobah
|Gibbs completes West Brom switch from Arsenal
|Forsberg eyes Leipzig exit when Keita joins Liverpool
|Snodgrass lays into under-fire Hammers boss Bilic
|Giroud ´ashamed´ by Arsenal´s Liverpool capitulation
|WATCH: Neymar and Brazil star show off Samba skills with dressing room keepy-uppies
|Ox to Liverpool and Sterling for Sanchez? Neville ´sad´ at Arsenal plight
|I already have bellyache when everyone´s fit! - Hoeness rules out Bayern swoop for Draxler
|Borussia Dortmund seal Toljan signing
|De Bruyne: If Man City want Sanchez, they will try everything
|Howedes set for Juventus medical
|Rooney criticism ´unfair´, says England striker Defoe
|Bale unfazed by latest Madrid boos – Coleman
|Asensio will win Ballon d´Or – Vazquez
|England want to be the best in the world – Henderson
|Barcelona´s Marlon seals two-year Nice loan
|Monaco sign Keita Balde for reported €30m fee
|King extends contract with Bournemouth
|Umtiti excited by Dembele arrival as Barcelona move on from Neymar
|Tabarez won´t rule out Suarez return in key Uruguay qualifiers
|Andre Silva hails Cristiano Ronaldo for shutting up his critics
|Dembele needs patience from Barcelona, says Bartra
|Mitrovic charged by FA after Lanzini incident
|Sampaoli explains why Argentina need Icardi more than Higuain
|Argentina remain outside of World Cup qualifying spots as CAS uphold Bolivia punishment
|Chelsea sign Eden Hazard´s younger brother Kylian
|Mor quits Borussia Dortmund for Celta Vigo
|Dembele trains with Barcelona for the first time
|Roma sign Sampdoria´s Schick on initial loan deal
|Only Atletico transfer ban stopped Griezmann exit, says ex-agent
|Giggs worth £2billion in current market, claims Keane
|Recovering Robben ready to ´give everything´ for Netherlands
|Monaco confirm Jovetic signing as Mbappe nears PSG move
|Hitzfeld: Muller´s Bayern frustrations are understandable
|Ramos backs himself to follow friend Cannavaro and win Ballon d´Or
|Returning Villa hails Asensio and predicts another ´glorious´ Spain era
|Dortmund bus bomb suspect charged with attempted murder
|Allardyce rules out replacing De Boer as Palace boss
|Brozovic set for Inter stay after failed Cuadrado swap
|Lyon seal move for Celta´s Diop
|Barcelona´s Marlon on the way to Nice
|Rabiot relishing Mbappe and Neymar link-up at PSG
|Stoke land £18m Wimmer from Tottenham
|Stress behind Coutinho´s Liverpool absence, doctor claims
|Liverpool strike deal to sign Keita in 2018
|Juventus target Howedes not swayed by Premier League interest
|Lovren: Liverpool have best attack in Premier League
|Vieira: Arsenal should use Mourinho tactics
|Perisic happy at Inter and set for new contract – Cacic
|Ramos tells Madrid crowd: Don´t boo Pique