England want to be the best in the world – Henderson

Jordan Henderson says England's aim is to become the number one team in world football and challenge to win a World Cup.
Gareth Southgate's side sit top of Group F and are on course to qualify for Russia 2018 ahead of upcoming matches against Malta and Slovakia.
England have made a habit of producing strong qualifying campaigns before falling flat when it comes to major tournament finals, having failed to progress beyond the quarter-final stage of the World Cup or European Championship since 1996.
But Henderson insists they are ready to improve on that record in the coming years.
"As a team, that is what we want to achieve: to get to the World Cup, first and foremost, and then when we get there we want to do well," said the Liverpool captain. "We will definitely think about it but at the end of the day, you have got to do the business in the next few games that we play to qualify.
"We have spoken together as a squad and the target is to be the number one team in the world, however long it takes, we don't know. It is down to us as a team how far we want to go and how far we want to push ourselves.
"Hopefully we can do that sooner rather than later. I know it is going to take time, but I feel as though we have a great set of lads, a great set of players, a lot of talent, a lot of hard work goes into it.
"At the same time, we have not performed in the last few tournaments I have been to, definitely, and a lot more before that. We need to change something.
"First and foremost, we have to get there and make sure we are there. Then the mentality has to change and we need to go and be better than we have been. Obviously, we know the Euros was not good enough and the World Cup was disappointing. It is a big challenge but one I feel we are ready for."
The 27-year-old is one of the candidates to take over as captain following the retirement of Wayne Rooney, having worn the armband in matches against Slovenia and Spain last term.
Henderson would relish the chance to be named Rooney's permanent successor but accepts there is competition from the likes of Harry Kane, Joe Hart and Gary Cahill.
"It's a massive honour," he said. "When Gareth gave me the opportunity to captain for the first time, in November, it was a huge honour for me and looking at Harry when he captained the squad, it was a huge honour for him.
"Joe has done it, Gary has done it. There's a lot of lads in the team that have done it and that can do it so, like I say, it's totally down to the manager and what he feels is right for him and the team."
|Barcelona´s Marlon seals two-year Nice loan
|Monaco sign Keita Balde for reported €30m fee
|King extends contract with Bournemouth
|Umtiti excited by Dembele arrival as Barcelona move on from Neymar
|Tabarez won´t rule out Suarez return in key Uruguay qualifiers
|Andre Silva hails Cristiano Ronaldo for shutting up his critics
|Dembele needs patience from Barcelona, says Bartra
|Mitrovic charged by FA after Lanzini incident
|Sampaoli explains why Argentina need Icardi more than Higuain
|Argentina remain outside of World Cup qualifying spots as CAS uphold Bolivia punishment
|Chelsea sign Eden Hazard´s younger brother Kylian
|Mor quits Borussia Dortmund for Celta Vigo
|Dembele trains with Barcelona for the first time
|Roma sign Sampdoria´s Schick on initial loan deal
|Only Atletico transfer ban stopped Griezmann exit, says ex-agent
|Giggs worth £2billion in current market, claims Keane
|Recovering Robben ready to ´give everything´ for Netherlands
|Monaco confirm Jovetic signing as Mbappe nears PSG move
|Hitzfeld: Muller´s Bayern frustrations are understandable
|Ramos backs himself to follow friend Cannavaro and win Ballon d´Or
|Returning Villa hails Asensio and predicts another ´glorious´ Spain era
|Dortmund bus bomb suspect charged with attempted murder
|Allardyce rules out replacing De Boer as Palace boss
|Brozovic set for Inter stay after failed Cuadrado swap
|Lyon seal move for Celta´s Diop
|Barcelona´s Marlon on the way to Nice
|Rabiot relishing Mbappe and Neymar link-up at PSG
|Stoke land £18m Wimmer from Tottenham
|Stress behind Coutinho´s Liverpool absence, doctor claims
|Liverpool strike deal to sign Keita in 2018
|Juventus target Howedes not swayed by Premier League interest
|Lovren: Liverpool have best attack in Premier League
|Vieira: Arsenal should use Mourinho tactics
|Perisic happy at Inter and set for new contract – Cacic
|Ramos tells Madrid crowd: Don´t boo Pique
|Vazquez replaces injured Vitolo in Spain squad
|Award-winning Xhaka ´won´t go out in London´ after Liverpool thrashing
|Ramos pays touching tribute to former Sevilla team-mate Antonio Puerta
|Man City´s Roberts re-joins Celtic on loan
|Schick ´happy´ as he closes in on Roma move
|Chelsea loan out Boga as Oxlade-Chamberlain talk builds
|New Barcelona signing Dembele denies feeling pressure of €105m price tag
|Ajax re-sign Siem de Jong from Newcastle
|Deschamps: Mbappe is going to another Ligue 1 club
|We hope to present another player – Robert hints at Barcelona deal for Coutinho
|Dembele pens five-year Barcelona deal to complete €105m transfer
|Seri slams Nice for Barca breakdown, eyes Premier League move
|Dortmund land Yarmolenko after Dembele exit
|Jovetic to take Mbappe´s number 10 shirt at Monaco
|Mbappe, Muenier and Motta´s birthday - PSG tease Twitter over huge signing
|Not Muller´s fault - Matthaus blames Ancelotti for Bayern star´s slump
|Mbappe-PSG links ´complicated´, says Monaco striker Falcao
|Big teams get big decisions in Premier League - Begovic
|Dembele undergoes Barcelona medical
|MLS Review: Red-hot Toronto win derby, Earthquakes ease past 10-man Galaxy
|Pulisic headlines USA squad for World Cup qualifiers
|Bonucci: Milan growing but still behind Juve and Napoli
|Premier League not toughest, says Guardiola
|Bale a key player despite Madrid boos – Zidane
|Zidane refuses to blame Benzema for draw as Madrid boss praises Asensio
|Belotti showed he is worth €100m with stunner – Mihajlovic
|Arsenal are in crisis – Keown
|Asensio is Real Madrid´s present, not future - Carvajal
|Jardim: Mbappe still a Monaco player ... for now
|Zouma replaces injured Varane in France squad
|Real Madrid 2 Valencia 2: Asensio free-kick staves off shock defeat
|Conte ´totally committed´ to Chelsea
|AC Milan never considered selling form man Suso - Montella