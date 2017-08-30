Article

West Brom confirm loan coup of PSG midfielder Krychowiak

30 August 2017 19:36

West Brom have signed Poland international midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Krychowiak's arrival followed that of left-back Kieran Gibbs on a productive Wednesday at The Hawthorns, with West Brom reported to have beaten the likes of Chelsea and Juventus to the midfielder's signing.

The 27-year-old signed for PSG from Sevilla for €30m last year but found first-team opportunities hard to come by at the Parc des Princes, making just seven starts in Ligue 1.

PSG also have an imperative to get a number of their stars off the wage bill following the world-record signing of Neymar from Barcelona earlier this month.

Krychowiak's fellow midfielder Blaise Matuidi moved to Juventus for €20m and Albion boss Tony Pulis is delighted to have pulled off a transfer coup of his own, the former Stoke City and Crystal Palace boss bringing in a player he has long admired.

 

"I think it's a coup for the club and I couldn't be more pleased to get the chance to work with Grzegorz," said Pulis.

"He's an excellent player and one who is going to add competition to our midfield. As well as being a top player, he's also a winner - as his record shows. And that's very important too.

"He has won two Europa Leagues and domestic honours and has played for some top clubs, including Sevilla and PSG."

"I first tried to get him two years ago and it didn't work out. I've been trying to get him every window since!

"I kept being told it wouldn't happen but I am really, really pleased that we have persuaded him to come to us.

"He's strong and technically a very good player. I think our supporters will enjoy watching him play."

Krychowiak alluded to offers from elsewhere following extended speculation over his future.

"I had a lot of offers from Spain and Italy," he said. "But this is a very ambitious club. There's a good atmosphere here."

He becomes West Brom's sixth major signing of the close season alongside Gibbs, Oliver Burke, Gareth Barry, Ahmed Hegazi and Jay Rodriguez.

Pulis' side have started the new Premier League campaign impressively, taking seven points from their opening three matches.

Facebook