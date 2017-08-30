Tottenham complete signing of Foyth from Estudiantes

Tottenham have completed the signing of Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth.

Spurs have been linked with a move for the 19-year-old throughout the transfer window and confirmed he has penned a deal until 2022.

Foyth, who has represented Argentina at Under-20 level and was part of the side who played at the Under-20 World Cup, had been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but he has opted instead for a switch to England.

The ball-playing centre-back is one of the most highly regarded defenders in world football, and reports suggest Spurs have paid between £8million and £10m to complete the deal.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Juan Foyth from Estudiantes.#WelcomeFoyth pic.twitter.com/PAc2VuBkpn — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 30, 2017

Speaking after completing the deal, Foyth said Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino had convinced him to join due to his faith in young players.

"I really like this club. I've always followed it since I was a boy," he said in a Twitter video posted on Spurs' official account.

"I really like the league. I'm focused now and I'm going to try and make the most of it.

"It's a club that believes in young players and I'm very pleased to be here.

"I know the club has great history and is one of the biggest in England. I'm very happy to be here, it's a dream for me.

"I also know many young players are in the team at the moment. I think there's a wonderful project here."

Foyth is Spurs' second major transfer of the window following their club-record signing of Ajax's Davinson Sanchez, while back-up goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has also joined.

Tottenham are also said to be poised to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier, who it is reported had his work permit granted on Wednesday.