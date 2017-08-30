Juventus complete Howedes signing

Juventus have signed Benedikt Howedes from Schalke on an initial loan deal, with the option to buy next year.

The Germany international has joined for the remainder of the season, with the Serie A champions paying a fee of €3.5m.

They have the option to make Howedes' move permanent from July 1 in 2018 for an additional €13m, which could rise to €16m. This deal will be activated automatically if he makes at least 25 appearances for the club this term.

Howedes completed his medical in Turin on Tuesday after flying in from Germany. He is the club's 11th signing of the transfer window.

The 29-year-old, a World Cup-winner in 2014, progressed through the Schalke youth ranks before making his first-team debut in 2007.

"My first emotions were pretty overwhelmed," he told JTV. "This is such a big club and Turin is also a very nice city.

"I talked to Sami Khedira before I came here and he only said you have to come because it's so wonderful. It's a great day for me.

"Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world, one of the five biggest, and they are very successful in the last couple of years and I want to be part of it, to do my job here, to be successful in future and do my best."