Atletico chief Cerezo ´optimistic´ over Costa return

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo remains "optimistic" Diego Costa will rejoin the club, although he admits prising the Spain striker from Chelsea will be complicated.

Costa is still in his native Brazil having been told he has no future at Stamford Bridge and has been widely linked with a move back to Atletico, with whom he won LaLiga in 2014 before joining Chelsea.

Atletico's pursuit is muddied by the fact they cannot field new signings until January 1, 2018 due to a FIFA transfer embargo, meaning Costa will have to play the first half of the season elsewhere before switching to the capital.

Nevertheless, Cerezo remains unbowed and is still hopeful a deal can be struck.

He told Cadena Ser: "He has a contract with another club, it’s a complicated matter.

"We are taking things calmly. But as long as Chelsea do not agree to his transfer, Costa will be a Chelsea player."

Asked if he was pessimistic or optimistic on agreeing a deal, he added: "I am always optimistic."

Costa has been photographed looking short of fitness in recent weeks but Cerezo does not think that's a problem.

He said: "On holiday it is normal to get a little fat but I understand Costa is a professional."